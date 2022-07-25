Every elected official should have to read this thread.

And every person in the media.

And every Lefty, although we know THAT won’t happen.

We’ve written about other threads from Alexandria Brown because they’re always pretty spot-on. In this thread, she talks about the importance of being heard, and mentions the steps the Right has taken over the years to make sure they ARE heard, going back to the Tea Party. And then what happens when they’re not heard.

Take a gander:

I believe firmly that what most people want is to be heard. People want to know that their concerns are being taken seriously, that they are being taken seriously, even when they do not get the desired result. Desired result is, of course, primary. Still. People want to be heard. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

People want to be heard.

This isn’t rocket science.

There is a corollary. People get, justifiably so, absolutely infuriated to have their opinions denigrated. Telling someone you don't really mean those words that came out of your mouth, you think this other thing and I'm going to respond to that causes fury in the recipient. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

When you say, ‘I am pro-life,’ and some crazy pro-abort accuses you of being a theocrat wishing for a Handmaid’s Tale reality … yeah, that’s infuriating.

It is not merely denigrating the person's idea, it is denigrating the person themselves. It is infantilizing. You poor baby, you don't even know what you think, let me 'splain to you what you really mean because I, the Super Duper Adult, know what is really going on here, child. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

The establishment does this.

So does the Left.

It is fascinating to watch those who claim to be experts on interpreting human behavior and analyzing opinions miss an aspect of human nature so fundamental I can recognize it. What's The Matter With Kansas? No, what's the matter with you that you don't take people at their word? — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

But if they take people at their word then they have to accept their opinions could be wrong!

You don't really care about immigration, you're a racist. You don't really care about unborn children, you just want control of women's bodies. You don't really care about deficit spending, you just hate the poor. Pick a topic, people will substitute their own value for yours. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

You know what this causes? Resentment, justifiably so. If you are in a relationship and the other person constantly shoves aside your concerns and tells you dismissively that you don't care about that, other people will tell you to get out of that relationship as it's unhealthy — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

Why do people act like that doesn't apply to politics? Tell me long enough that I don't really mean what I am telling you I want, I mean this other thing, I'm not going to change my mind. I'm just going to be livid at you. This isn't difficult. This is basic human nature. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

I keep saying the Tea Party was the polite request, Trump was the less polite request, it does not get more polite from here. Why do I say this? Because I have the brains God gave a rock and I do not live in the Eternal Now. Insult people enough and they will only loathe you. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

We’re seeing this happen in real-time more and more.

What's the point? Stop projecting your policy goals into other people's brains, starting listening to what they are saying, and stop, for a millisecond, and consider maybe, just maybe, the words that are coming out of their mouths are the ones that they mean. /fin — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 25, 2022

So there!

Heh.

No really, what she said.

