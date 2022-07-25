Did Geraldo fall down and hit his pointy little head on the pavement at some point?

When Someone'S Talking Nonsense GIF - The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep Miranda Priestly - Discover & Share GIFs

Asking for a friend.

Geraldo seems to think Liz Cheney is super awesome …

And should run for president.

Over 24k replies.

Yeah, this is the ratio of LEGEND.

Heh.

Impressive and not in a good way.

Trending

Doesn’t seem Twitter agrees with Jerry.

Like, at all.

Ouch.

Ouch again.

Right?

Hey.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Too late.

***

Related:

‘QUEEN of hypocrisy’! Taylor Lorenz claiming she can’t cover things LIVE anymore because ‘men’ are stalking her goes SO wrong

Biden ‘Chief Gaslighter’ Brian Deese DRAGGED for saying by DEFINITION (they conveniently changed) we’re NOT in a recession (watch)

‘Cool story’: Julie Kelly DROPS Liz Cheney for admitting they’re avoiding ANYTHING that could actually debunk the Jan 6 Dem-approved narrative

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Geraldo RiveraLiz Cheney