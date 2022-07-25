Did Geraldo fall down and hit his pointy little head on the pavement at some point?

Asking for a friend.

Geraldo seems to think Liz Cheney is super awesome …

Liz Cheney is a once-in-a-generation stand up hero. Unlike everyone else involved, she has put her career in peril, and stayed in the fight. History will honor her. In the meantime, it’s up to Wyoming. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2022

And should run for president.

Liz Cheney for POTUS — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 24, 2022

Over 24k replies.

Yeah, this is the ratio of LEGEND.

Heh.

This is what happens when you have one too many mimosas with the girls at Sunday brunch and they dare you to tweet the dumbest thing you can think to say. 🤣🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2022

Impressive and not in a good way.

Ah. So you’re one of them. — Salty (Reusable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) July 24, 2022

Geraldo Rivera for a lobotomy! — Cindy (@asheborn57) July 24, 2022

Doesn’t seem Twitter agrees with Jerry.

Like, at all.

Liz Cheney for GITMO — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) July 25, 2022

Ouch.

Liz Cheney for *PRISON — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) July 24, 2022

Ouch again.

Cmon man — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 24, 2022

Right?

My man. Stop — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 25, 2022

Nice ratio you got there Gerry. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) July 25, 2022

You're autocorrect mangled "POS" — STERLING 🥃 (@ohatchus) July 25, 2022

Hey.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Lmao you’re out of your mind — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 24, 2022

are you drunk? — Patty Girl ☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 25, 2022

Dude are you doing rocks with Hunter? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 24, 2022

you on crack, Gerry? — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 25, 2022

Don’t be ridiculous — KandiA42 (@AndersonKarel) July 24, 2022

Too late.

***

Related:

‘QUEEN of hypocrisy’! Taylor Lorenz claiming she can’t cover things LIVE anymore because ‘men’ are stalking her goes SO wrong

Biden ‘Chief Gaslighter’ Brian Deese DRAGGED for saying by DEFINITION (they conveniently changed) we’re NOT in a recession (watch)

‘Cool story’: Julie Kelly DROPS Liz Cheney for admitting they’re avoiding ANYTHING that could actually debunk the Jan 6 Dem-approved narrative