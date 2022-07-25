Did Geraldo fall down and hit his pointy little head on the pavement at some point?
Asking for a friend.
Geraldo seems to think Liz Cheney is super awesome …
Liz Cheney is a once-in-a-generation stand up hero. Unlike everyone else involved, she has put her career in peril, and stayed in the fight. History will honor her. In the meantime, it’s up to Wyoming.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2022
And should run for president.
Liz Cheney for POTUS
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 24, 2022
Over 24k replies.
Yeah, this is the ratio of LEGEND.
Heh.
— Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) July 24, 2022
This is what happens when you have one too many mimosas with the girls at Sunday brunch and they dare you to tweet the dumbest thing you can think to say. 🤣🤣
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2022
Impressive and not in a good way.
Ah. So you’re one of them.
— Salty (Reusable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) July 24, 2022
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 24, 2022
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) July 24, 2022
Geraldo Rivera for a lobotomy!
— Cindy (@asheborn57) July 24, 2022
Doesn’t seem Twitter agrees with Jerry.
Like, at all.
Liz Cheney for GITMO
— Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) July 25, 2022
Ouch.
Liz Cheney for *PRISON
— Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) July 24, 2022
Ouch again.
Cmon man
— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 24, 2022
Right?
My man. Stop
— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 25, 2022
Nice ratio you got there Gerry.
— Melanie (@Imagecaptured) July 25, 2022
You're autocorrect mangled "POS"
— STERLING 🥃 (@ohatchus) July 25, 2022
Hey.
We didn’t say it.
We laughed.
We included it in this article.
But we didn’t say it.
Lmao you’re out of your mind
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 24, 2022
are you drunk?
— Patty Girl ☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 25, 2022
Dude are you doing rocks with Hunter?
— Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 24, 2022
you on crack, Gerry?
— Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 25, 2022
Don’t be ridiculous
— KandiA42 (@AndersonKarel) July 24, 2022
Too late.
***
