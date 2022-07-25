Bret Baier interviewed Liz Cheney on Sunday … and he did not win himself any friends in the process. Ok, so that’s not entirely true. He earned himself some applause from the people who usually hate him and his outlet by interviewing the woman those same people have spent years hating UNTIL she decided she hated the same person they REALLY hate the most.

And now they think she’s some great patriot.

Or something.

Cheney on Fox to colleague Bret Baier: What we aren't going do, Bret, is blame the Capitol Police, blame those in law enforcement, for Donald Trump's armed mob that he sent to the Capitol — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2022

No one has asked anyone to blame the police, but there are lots and lots of unanswered questions about the Capitol Police from that day.

Julie Kelly summed it up far better than we can:

Very interesting confession—translation: we’re not investigating those primarily responsible for Capitol security (including Pelosi and Bowser) bc it will bust the narrative and expose rampant police misconduct that day. Cool story. https://t.co/2uX0BKVwoX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2022

We get it, Liz, you’re not there to find out the truth. You’re there to punish Trump and his supporters. You’re there to make sure Americans feel the power of the government and will never challenge your authority again.

Sorry, that sounds super dramatic but that’s what this all feels like.

Armed mob my ass — Ken Tenma (@kenetenma) July 24, 2022

She's just so sure of herself – not surprising given the company she keeps – but little of what's been presented in the Jan6 televised crockumentary could be admitted into court. So it hardly matters who Liz Cheney blames for anything. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) July 24, 2022

The jury made up its mind in advance — WHAT THUH?! (@mideberry) July 24, 2022

@RepLizCheney lies at about as much as an Obama or a Biden. https://t.co/9rVVMF8IrO — 🔴 🇺🇸 ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 Colorado Patriot (@redco2012) July 24, 2022

Oh, that’s right. There is the Pentagon memo that debunks the idea that Trump wanted violence … but we know they won’t be going over that anytime soon.

There was not one gun found. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 24, 2022

she will fit in perfectly on The View — ULTRA Lone Sailor (MAGA-FL)🍊 (@EdwardB19800917) July 25, 2022

Armed mob?

like the members of the FBI…. ???? — Cinnamon 305 (@Cinnamon305) July 25, 2022

*cough cough*

"Armed mob" Sigh — SB (@metsfan324) July 24, 2022

Sigh indeed.

***

Related:

My dude, that’s a TOY! NYPD 121st Precinct bragging about getting an Orbeez gun off the streets BACKFIRES (pun intended)

Blue-check science writer takes Eric Feigl-Ding APART for jumping on the ‘OMG, REEE, #MONKEYPOX’ bandwagon/grift in receipt-filled thread

DAFUQ?! Ben Dreyfuss deletes tweets admitting he once paid a drug addict $50 to let him HUNT HIM and people have questions