Bret Baier interviewed Liz Cheney on Sunday … and he did not win himself any friends in the process. Ok, so that’s not entirely true. He earned himself some applause from the people who usually hate him and his outlet by interviewing the woman those same people have spent years hating UNTIL she decided she hated the same person they REALLY hate the most.

And now they think she’s some great patriot.

Or something.

No one has asked anyone to blame the police, but there are lots and lots of unanswered questions about the Capitol Police from that day.

Julie Kelly summed it up far better than we can:

We get it, Liz, you’re not there to find out the truth. You’re there to punish Trump and his supporters. You’re there to make sure Americans feel the power of the government and will never challenge your authority again.

Sorry, that sounds super dramatic but that’s what this all feels like.

Oh, that’s right. There is the Pentagon memo that debunks the idea that Trump wanted violence … but we know they won’t be going over that anytime soon.

*cough cough*

Sigh indeed.

***

