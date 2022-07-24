We don’t know about YOU guys, but we can sleep better at night knowing NYPD 121st Precinct is keeping toy guys off the streets.

Don’t make that face … we’re not making this up.

Case in point.

Last night, great work by our public safety officers whom removed an Orbeez gun off of our streets.

These Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC & are unlawful to possess. pic.twitter.com/MNixDWNnZm — NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) July 22, 2022

Another (toy) gun off the streets!

Dude.

Really?

NOW, to be fair, some people from this area claim cops are being ‘shot’ with these water beads so there is a problem but … they had to know this wouldn’t go over well on Twitter, right? C’mon.

Again ppl will think this is bs by the nypd. But this is what ppl are doing to cops and what it is being enforced. https://t.co/RdQlc4Gs3Z — Silencedogood (@silencedog00d1) July 24, 2022

It’s an obvious toy.

What’s next, Nerf guns?

Let me know when you have your next buyback I have some dangerous weapons I’d like to get off the streets. pic.twitter.com/Biy8ckGJJg — Pat Trick (@patpending0000) July 24, 2022

I got more and don’t brag about it but since you posted yours I will show you mine. pic.twitter.com/RrgrJbbS9N — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 24, 2022

LITERALLY TRIGGERED.

Those should be safely locked up in a toy box so kids don't have access to them. — 🇺🇸🇮🇪Paddy'OFurniture🍀 (@Geddy5) July 24, 2022

Right?

Safety first!

HA HA HA

Y'all high again? — Duchess of Austin (@AnnaDsays) July 24, 2022

This has got to be a parody account. — Elrond Swanson (@jollygoat) July 24, 2022

We thought the same thing.

We double-checked.

Verified even.

My son has a plastic light saber. Can you send someone over to help keep us safe? — Geoff the Railroader🚂 🎸 (@5150Midwest) July 24, 2022

If it saves even just ONE LIFE!

Every cop who lives in parts of America where we don’t turn into a shrieking toddler when we see actual firearms, let alone a toy shaped sorta similar to one. pic.twitter.com/eaBg0eHGHa — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 24, 2022

You realize that everyone else is laughing at you now, right? — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) July 24, 2022

If they didn’t before, they do now.

***

Related:

Blue-check science writer takes Eric Feigl-Ding APART for jumping on the ‘OMG, REEE, #MONKEYPOX’ bandwagon/grift in receipt-filled thread

DAFUQ?! Ben Dreyfuss deletes tweets admitting he once paid a drug addict $50 to let him HUNT HIM and people have questions

Is he gonna CRY … again?! Adam Kinzinger tries using Josh Hawley to pick a fight with Tucker Carlson and HOO BOY it does NOT go well for him