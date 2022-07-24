We don’t know about YOU guys, but we can sleep better at night knowing NYPD 121st Precinct is keeping toy guys off the streets.

Don’t make that face … we’re not making this up.

Case in point.

Another (toy) gun off the streets!

Dude.

Really?

NOW, to be fair, some people from this area claim cops are being ‘shot’ with these water beads so there is a problem but … they had to know this wouldn’t go over well on Twitter, right? C’mon.

It’s an obvious toy.

What’s next, Nerf guns?

Trending

LITERALLY TRIGGERED.

Right?

Safety first!

HA HA HA

We thought the same thing.

We double-checked.

Verified even.

If it saves even just ONE LIFE!

If they didn’t before, they do now.

***

Related:

Blue-check science writer takes Eric Feigl-Ding APART for jumping on the ‘OMG, REEE, #MONKEYPOX’ bandwagon/grift in receipt-filled thread

DAFUQ?! Ben Dreyfuss deletes tweets admitting he once paid a drug addict $50 to let him HUNT HIM and people have questions

Is he gonna CRY … again?! Adam Kinzinger tries using Josh Hawley to pick a fight with Tucker Carlson and HOO BOY it does NOT go well for him

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsNerfNYPD 121st PrecinctOrbeeztoys