It all started here with a tweet from Tucker Carson’s account about interviewing Steve Bannon.

Now, you’d think a legislator sitting on a very important committee doing very important things like PROTECTING DEMOCRACY wouldn’t make light of any evidence they’ve presented … but apparently Adam Kinzinger thought this was an appropriate time to pick a fight with Tucker.

At Josh Hawley’s expense.

Sure, pick a fight with Tucker. Let us know how that works out for you, Adam.

Not sure why he thought this was a good idea …

Someone wanna get Adam a tissue?

It’s pretty damn pathetic.

Duck?

OOOOH, we get it.

*hint, we always got it*

A joke at taxpayer’s expense no less.

He’s a jerk.

That’s it. That’s the explanation.

***

