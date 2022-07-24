It all started here with a tweet from Tucker Carson’s account about interviewing Steve Bannon.
Tune in at 8PM ET for the exclusive first interview with Steve Bannon since today’s verdict.
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 22, 2022
Now, you’d think a legislator sitting on a very important committee doing very important things like PROTECTING DEMOCRACY wouldn’t make light of any evidence they’ve presented … but apparently Adam Kinzinger thought this was an appropriate time to pick a fight with Tucker.
At Josh Hawley’s expense.
I’ll be running to my nearest TV for this interview! https://t.co/09EhksGQs8 pic.twitter.com/WaoKTRPBvI
— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 22, 2022
Sure, pick a fight with Tucker. Let us know how that works out for you, Adam.
Not sure why he thought this was a good idea …
https://t.co/zTdFEB15n7 pic.twitter.com/XnzFIJsL4C
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 22, 2022
Someone wanna get Adam a tissue?
You’re a child. If the @January6thCmte had any solid evidence or were taking this solemn duty to “investigate” you wouldn’t spend all day making jokes like a 1st grader.
— Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) July 22, 2022
It’s pretty damn pathetic.
At his colleague’s expense. All class.
— Bea ✝️ 🇺🇲 🎸 (@TheBeaSmith) July 22, 2022
You really are a pathetic rep of the people.
— IYDLIGTHO (@JimboDubyah) July 22, 2022
You're the whiney baby that cried on air..sit this one out.
— 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 23, 2022
For you, the most irrelevant Congressman, who is on television 24-7 because of a silly, show trial, to post anything like this, is the ultimate in tone-deaf.
You are truly, the "He/Him" AOC!
— Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) July 23, 2022
You should just stop tweeting.
— Rich Robinson (@richrobby) July 23, 2022
Your irrelevance is coming soon. Wait it’s already here with your participation in this partisan show trial.
— K D (@BluetickSmokey1) July 22, 2022
You’re such a d*ck, lol.
— Lesa Wolfe (@lesawsrant) July 23, 2022
Duck?
OOOOH, we get it.
*hint, we always got it*
Pretty pathetic that he thinks this is funny. https://t.co/jE1JS2WbJs
— Jamye Sarah Pankiw Wagner (@JSPWagner) July 24, 2022
This is why @January6thCmte is a joke. https://t.co/oupub114KU
— Dani (@danielleguthr19) July 23, 2022
A joke at taxpayer’s expense no less.
Curious why you make fun of people running? Have you ever run anywhere? Why the mockery? You don’t even take your own hearings seriously. I don’t get this Adam. This is a bad look for the world. And you’re perpetuating it. Explain please. @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/eLfbCPPPmm
— Lora (@Loraleejiron1) July 23, 2022
He’s a jerk.
That’s it. That’s the explanation.
***
Related:
What IS IT with feds/Democrats and Nazis?! Tayler Hansen exposes so-called ‘Nazi’ group outside Turning Point Summit (watch)
Swing and a MISS! The Lincoln Project’s LAME-AF jab at Trump accidentally sets THEIR guy (and themselves) up for some PAINFUL trolling
Brit Hume drags Jan. 6 Committee ‘Republicans’ for deliberately IGNORING Pentagon memo proving Trump absolutely wanted to AVOID violence
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.