It all started here with a tweet from Tucker Carson’s account about interviewing Steve Bannon.

Tune in at 8PM ET for the exclusive first interview with Steve Bannon since today’s verdict. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 22, 2022

Now, you’d think a legislator sitting on a very important committee doing very important things like PROTECTING DEMOCRACY wouldn’t make light of any evidence they’ve presented … but apparently Adam Kinzinger thought this was an appropriate time to pick a fight with Tucker.

At Josh Hawley’s expense.

I’ll be running to my nearest TV for this interview! https://t.co/09EhksGQs8 pic.twitter.com/WaoKTRPBvI — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 22, 2022

Sure, pick a fight with Tucker. Let us know how that works out for you, Adam.

Not sure why he thought this was a good idea …

Someone wanna get Adam a tissue?

You’re a child. If the @January6thCmte had any solid evidence or were taking this solemn duty to “investigate” you wouldn’t spend all day making jokes like a 1st grader. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) July 22, 2022

It’s pretty damn pathetic.

At his colleague’s expense. All class. — Bea ✝️ 🇺🇲 🎸 (@TheBeaSmith) July 22, 2022

You really are a pathetic rep of the people. — IYDLIGTHO (@JimboDubyah) July 22, 2022

You're the whiney baby that cried on air..sit this one out. — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 23, 2022

For you, the most irrelevant Congressman, who is on television 24-7 because of a silly, show trial, to post anything like this, is the ultimate in tone-deaf. You are truly, the "He/Him" AOC! — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) July 23, 2022

You should just stop tweeting. — Rich Robinson (@richrobby) July 23, 2022

Your irrelevance is coming soon. Wait it’s already here with your participation in this partisan show trial. — K D (@BluetickSmokey1) July 22, 2022

You’re such a d*ck, lol. — Lesa Wolfe (@lesawsrant) July 23, 2022

Duck?

OOOOH, we get it.

*hint, we always got it*

Pretty pathetic that he thinks this is funny. https://t.co/jE1JS2WbJs — Jamye Sarah Pankiw Wagner (@JSPWagner) July 24, 2022

A joke at taxpayer’s expense no less.

Curious why you make fun of people running? Have you ever run anywhere? Why the mockery? You don’t even take your own hearings seriously. I don’t get this Adam. This is a bad look for the world. And you’re perpetuating it. Explain please. @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/eLfbCPPPmm — Lora (@Loraleejiron1) July 23, 2022

He’s a jerk.

That’s it. That’s the explanation.

***

