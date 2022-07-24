Boy oh boy (see what we did there), The Lincoln Project has really become nothing more than a hyped-up troll account with a blue check since Trump left office. Oh sure, the same lemmings who have always bought into the idea that these BRAVE Republicans have put country over party are still around barking like brain-injured sea lions on everything they tweet but nobody who really matters seems to care much about them. In fact, their fan base is probably the moronic 30% of the country who still think Biden is doing a good job.

See Jennifer Rubin.

You can tell they’re floundering when they send tweets like this:

“Trump is simply the worst America has to offer and is a danger to democracy.” — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2022

HURR DURR.

Guess how this went over:

Have you seen the current guy? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 24, 2022

Ahem, Biden?

He’s been pretty damn awful and the country is really struggling … but you know, TRUMP MEAN.

You guys helped us get here. — Humphrey Gomberg (@SaintHampton06) July 23, 2022

Yeah, man.

This is what happens to you when you prey on children. — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 24, 2022

No, a group of grifters, Pedophiles and alarmist liars masquerading as truth tellers is the worst America has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8uE7iIcXuH — Michael (@alex051496) July 24, 2022

We’ve been seeing them try and take jabs at DeSantis … but the grift doesn’t seem to translate quite as well when it’s a Republican the majority of the party really likes. They fed on the division on the Right, they pushed it, and now the only people who really care about them don’t vote for Republicans anyway.

Trump is empirical, undeniable proof of what I've been saying all along. The worst Republican is better than the BEST the democrats have to offer any day of the week. — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) July 24, 2022

Womp womp, guys.

“The Lincoln Project is simply the worst America has to offer and is a danger to democracy.” Fixed it for you. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) July 24, 2022

There it is.

***

Related:

Brit Hume drags Jan. 6 Committee ‘Republicans’ for deliberately IGNORING Pentagon memo proving Trump absolutely wanted to AVOID violence

‘Release the pee tape!’ Adam Schiff makes the January 6th Committee Hearings look even LAMER in tweet squeeing about their latest evidence

TX Dem Mike Collier calls poor children who would benefit from school vouchers VULTURES, brags he will trap them in crappy schools FOREVER (watch)