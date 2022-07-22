You guys think the January 6 Committee realizes how much damage Adam Schiff does every time he tweets about the committee? Like, we all know this guy is one of the biggest phonies in the House considering how many times he promised and failed to produce evidence that would end Donald Trump.

DA DA DAAA!

They tried to impeach Trump twice.

He was acquitted twice.

That’s gotta really bother Adam:

Remember when Adam was fooled by a Russian DJ into thinking there were naked pics of Trump?

We’d just be happy to see him provide the evidence he swore he had that would be the end of Trump with Russia.

Dude, that’s his natural state. That’s a lot to ask.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Heh.

This is an insult to clown shows everywhere.

