You guys think the January 6 Committee realizes how much damage Adam Schiff does every time he tweets about the committee? Like, we all know this guy is one of the biggest phonies in the House considering how many times he promised and failed to produce evidence that would end Donald Trump.

DA DA DAAA!

They tried to impeach Trump twice.

He was acquitted twice.

That’s gotta really bother Adam:

Donald Trump’s incitement of the mob and refusal to stop the violence will be remembered as the worst dereliction of duty by a president of the United States in modern history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 22, 2022

Remember when Adam was fooled by a Russian DJ into thinking there were naked pics of Trump?

Release the pee tape! — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 22, 2022

We’d just be happy to see him provide the evidence he swore he had that would be the end of Trump with Russia.

Just stop being a moron, please. https://t.co/9eI8Iyz6gb — JustPlaneFun (@SavedTrader) July 22, 2022

Dude, that’s his natural state. That’s a lot to ask.

Can we see the evidence this time? https://t.co/I1pxTOpPZT — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 22, 2022

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Heh.

Why don't you produce all that Russian collusion evidence you have? https://t.co/830k9DUfb1 — Ty the Typo Affishinado 🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) July 22, 2022

They have absolutely nothing. This tweet costed the tax payers billions. They paid for the Jan 6 Committee and snap backs on Twitter is literally all that came out of it. What a clown show. https://t.co/GeAtlikWfe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2022

This is an insult to clown shows everywhere.

***

