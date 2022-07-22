This abortion bit from Bill Burr is pretty damn good … and he’s at least HONEST about what an abortion really is and what it does.

Watch: (Note, this IS Bill Burr so the language is definitely not safe for work so we encourage you to put your headphones on/earbuds in if you’re in public)

What Bill said.

‘If we’re going to be honest, it’s the whole purpose of the procedure. You walk in with a baby, you walk out without one.’

 

True story.

And since he made a great point, the Left can’t deal:

Imagine how much more fun people would have if they removed the giant stick from their backsides.

BUT …

*sigh*

Huh?

They so badly want to believe he takes this all back.

Heh.

So. Mad.

Heh.

You get the picture.

***

Tags: abortionBill Burrpro-choicePro-life