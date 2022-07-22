This abortion bit from Bill Burr is pretty damn good … and he’s at least HONEST about what an abortion really is and what it does.

Watch: (Note, this IS Bill Burr so the language is definitely not safe for work so we encourage you to put your headphones on/earbuds in if you’re in public)

Very serious language warning here, but if you can withstand the sting of foul language this is an excellent analogy of abortion by Bill Burr…pic.twitter.com/cGxRqFqS8h — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) July 21, 2022

What Bill said.

‘If we’re going to be honest, it’s the whole purpose of the procedure. You walk in with a baby, you walk out without one.’

The best way to make a point is through comedy. — Governor (@kf4yfa) July 21, 2022

True story.

And since he made a great point, the Left can’t deal:

The body itself when recognizing unhealthy fetuses can try to get rid of it. Evolution has put in measures to kill the fetus depending on various factors itself. It doesn’t help to paint a wide brush stroke without considering the various complexities. — Omar (@omarmyst) July 21, 2022

Imagine how much more fun people would have if they removed the giant stick from their backsides.

Well… It's funny, but it misses the part about the long-term impact on women. It is not just a baby, it's an 18-year-long dependency that in many cases is born by the mother alone. — Guido (@Guidov999) July 21, 2022

BUT …

*sigh*

Kind of. But it's more like if I took my own cake batter out of the oven and you said it's illegal for me to do that. — (((Hampton Stevens))) (@HamptonStevens) July 21, 2022

Huh?

Why didn’t you include the entire clip? You can’t invoke his name and not play the whole thing…it just never ends does it? — ACAB (@DisgustedBuff) July 21, 2022

They so badly want to believe he takes this all back.

Heh.

I made it 14mins into the Bill Burr stand up until I was like, ya know, what if I didn’t have to listen to a relentlessly aggrieved shrieky white dude bitch and complain like he’s not a member of the most harmfully powerful group of humans on earth? And I turnt it off — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) July 19, 2022

So. Mad.

Heh.

People attack Dave Chapelle but the real villain is Bill Burr 😩😂😂😂 — Van™ (@Orochymaru_) July 22, 2022

You get the picture.

***

