As Twitchy readers know, a man pulled out a sharp object and tried to attack gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a campaign rally on Thursday.

Scary stuff, right? Luckily the man was apprehended and taken into custody pretty quickly.

Only to be released almost just as quickly on his own recognizance.

Yay New York.

UPDATE: Suspect in attack on Lee Zeldin released on his own recognizance https://t.co/PpNNDoJMES pic.twitter.com/00bo9YfYfB — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) July 22, 2022

From 1010Wins:

The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, was soon released on his own recognizance after being charged with felony second-degree attempted assault, the Monroe County Sheriff said. The congressman was recently elected to be the Republican nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York gubernatorial race. In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Except he’s NOT in custody, Kathy.

Welcome to NY State: "The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, was soon released on his own recognizance after being charged with felony second-degree attempted assault, the Monroe County Sheriff said." https://t.co/TmERfVLXfP — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) July 22, 2022

What a massive fail.

But then again, what else would you expect in New York?

"Attempted" assault? Is it only "attempted" in New York if the battery is successful? — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) July 22, 2022

Suspect? He's the one that made the attack in front of witnesses so he's not a damn suspect and he's back on the streets thanks to the idiots who run NY….. — U.S.A.F. Vet 🇺🇸 America First (@EJ1469) July 22, 2022

Excuse me? — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) July 22, 2022

“In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.” She referred to this as an “incident”. As I’m sure she considers all crimes in NY an INCIDENT. https://t.co/aHM5pLqjnR — susan (@susan0976) July 22, 2022

What does this get you in NY – $2.00 bail and an hour of community service? — DidBidenFallDownOrUpYetToday?!? (@MagaMystic) July 22, 2022

Good thing he didn't have a gun — Donna M Coles (@deekevin56_m) July 22, 2022

This is EXACTLY why Lee Zeldin needs to be put in office to save this state. — Cathy Snaith (@csnaith8_c) July 22, 2022

Yup.

Way to prove how much Zeldin is absolutely needed in New York.

***

Related:

‘sMaRtLy DoNe’! Jennifer Rubin clapping like a sea lion over #JocularJoe Biden’s COVID video tells you JUST how stupid it really is

‘Shout out to the cameraman catching COVID from you’: Biden appears maskless in video talking about having COVID and HELLO backfire (watch)

Blue-check Bulwarker doesn’t want to hold herself (or Democrats) responsible for what COVID lockdowns did to our kids (but she cares now!)