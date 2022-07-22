As Twitchy readers know, a man pulled out a sharp object and tried to attack gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a campaign rally on Thursday.

Scary stuff, right? Luckily the man was apprehended and taken into custody pretty quickly.

Only to be released almost just as quickly on his own recognizance.

Yay New York.

From 1010Wins:

The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, was soon released on his own recognizance after being charged with felony second-degree attempted assault, the Monroe County Sheriff said.

The congressman was recently elected to be the Republican nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York gubernatorial race.

In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Except he’s NOT in custody, Kathy.

What a massive fail.

But then again, what else would you expect in New York?

Yup.

Way to prove how much Zeldin is absolutely needed in New York.

