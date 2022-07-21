The bad actors of COVID want to pretend they care now without taking any responsibility for what they did and supported.

At least that’s what we’re getting when we look at these tweets from Alyssa Rosenberg about her piece in the Washington Post. According to her bio, she also writes for The Bulwark …

Because of course, she does.

Like so many people who were more than happy to keep kids out of the classrooms and forcibly cover their faces, now Goldberg is worried about what all of this did to our children and thinks we ‘owe’ them … now. We owed them then but we digress.

As a country, we asked kids to make enormous sacrifices on behalf of everyone else during the worst of the pandemic. It came at a tremendous cost. It's time to start thinking about how to pay them back. https://t.co/VyCFT9WfMC — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) July 21, 2022

I highly, highly recommend @anya1anya's forthcoming #TheStolenYear, which informed a lot of this column, and is an infuriating, galvanizing call to action. You can preorder it here: https://t.co/uxxXFwlECh — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) July 21, 2022

The Stolen Year.

More like two years, honey.

And again, these people who supported the unions shutting down classrooms suddenly pretending they’re the good guys? Sort of reminds us of Randi Weingarten trying to pretend she wanted kids back in the classroom in the spring of 21.

I am basically totally uninterested in who was right and who was wrong in the summer of 2020. Kids don't need adults' self-justifications. They need us to get moving and looking forward. https://t.co/VyCFT9WfMC — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) July 21, 2022

She is basically uninterested in talking about what got us to this point with our kids.

Gosh, how very privileged she must be to be able to thumb her nose at the reality of what has happened to millions of kids across the country because Democrats cared more about appeasing the teacher’s unions than they did kids in public school. Hey, private schools managed to keep their doors open and their kids educated and public schools in red states were also able to keep going … public schools in blue states with a-hole teacher’s unions?

Not so much.

Glad you're recognizing crow was on your plate… For years. You still have to eat it and be held accountable. — Captain NoPants (@CNoPants) July 21, 2022

hard disagree on this.

it was perfectly clear at that point that children were not in danger.

the people who did everything they could to keep schools shuttered shouldn't skate away with no penalty.

they were bad actors. — mark propp (@damosuzuki1) July 21, 2022

I do. I want to make sure the people who were wrong and power hungry have no say in how I live my life whatsoever. — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) July 21, 2022

Then you’re just a coward and you’ll make the same kind of selfish “mistakes” over and over. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) July 21, 2022

I would also be uninterested in pointing out who was absolutely wrong, if I was in the wrong camp — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) July 21, 2022

And you know she most definitely was.

This is one of the biggest flaws of today's society, no matter what side you're on: Nobody ever accepts any accountability or even admits when they were incorrect. It doesn't have to be anything major but IMHO, we'd all be better off if more people said "My bad, we were wrong.." — The Knidiot 🍺 ⚾️ 🇺🇸 ⭕️ H❗️⭕️ (@andrade21) July 21, 2022

Alyssa's profile tells you everything that you need to know about her pic.twitter.com/xAti8HMOnd — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) July 21, 2022

"I was wrong but that's not important" — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 21, 2022

Oopsie.

Hold them all accountable.

