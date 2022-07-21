We’ll start with listing our policy of not covering randos ONCE AGAIN unless what they tweet is just that awesome, awful, smart, or funny. At this point, we may just accept we cover randos because, for whatever reason, Twitter is empowering the unhinged and unkind like never before.

Not entirely sure why this mother thought it was a good idea to sort of drag her own child for being embarrassed by her masking in a car to play politics in her head with some Republican woman at a volleyball clinic but here we are.

Did she really use a middle finger emoji when writing about her own kid? REALLY?

My daughter asked me why I wear a mask in the car when picking her up from beach volleyball clinic, when I’m alone in the car. I know it’s petty of me, but it triggers a Republican mom who picks up her daughter at same time. She told me to stop. So, here’s my answers.🖕 — Dee (@DeeLeftMom) July 19, 2022

Yikes, right? Sort of giving this editor this kind of vibe:

She continued.

She went off about mask at a beach vb tournament and said how libtards are so stupid they wear mask in the car when driving alone. Next clinic I started wearing mask in car, proving her right, first time she saw me, she’s said stop…..and here we are — Dee (@DeeLeftMom) July 19, 2022

So she’s proving the other mom she’s fighting in her head, right? That’s her dunk? That’s her gotcha?

Alrighty then?

Oh, and you guys, her tweets aren’t even the worst … the responses celebrating her and bragging about wearing a mask prove this was always about politics. We know you knew that we knew you know that but yeah.

I've heard all kinds of BS about how the mask is "bad" for me. "You're breathing in stale air!" and other nonsense. Meanwhile surgeons have been masking for centuries to protect patients. #MasksWork and I'm a passionate advocate! — Tricia Fontaine🌊🌊🌊 (@fontainetricia1) July 19, 2022

I KNEW I liked you! pic.twitter.com/5N35nQ85qh — Major Tom (Sara) (@SassyPants0210) July 19, 2022

Sometimes petty is all we have 😏 — 🇺🇦 #WhoDatNation 🏈 (@SAINTTLF) July 19, 2022

It’s my passive aggressive way of retaliating for all the harm Republicans are doing — Dee (@DeeLeftMom) July 19, 2022

Holy Hell.

She sure showed us.

Love it! 👏🏼👏🏼 Also, if I’m in a store with my mask on, walk out, get in my truck just to drive to another store … I may not take my mask off. I’m gonna be putting it back on in a minute anyway. I have long hair, earrings and glasses … sometimes it’s just easier to leave it on — SilverD💉💉💉☮️ (@DonelleGast) July 20, 2022

I'm in Suburban Los Angeles and wear a mask when out.

1) I don't want to be mistaken for a Republican

2) if asked or challenged I lift it, cough up a bit, and explain that I might be positive for Covid but I'm pretty sure I am positive for Ebola. Cough again — One_of_The_Survivors (@HAG56iv) July 19, 2022

Would rather be mistaken for a virtue-signaling, masked, crazy person.

Hey, to each their own.

The more my dad complains, the more I wear it — Parmijohn | B.Eng (@_Parmijohn) July 19, 2022

Take that, dad?

Who are these people?

Republican trolling, level: expert. — Kate 🇺🇦 (@_bikerchick) July 19, 2022

Daughter embarrassing, level: pathetic.

Well, that certainly deserves a follow! Good for you! — CaseyB (@cbailey52) July 19, 2022

Triggering a MAGA mom means I have to follow you! — Rick Bowen (@rickbowen91302) July 19, 2022

It goes on and on and on this way. Other lefties cheering her on, ignoring the fact that her daughter is the one really getting trolled, not the ‘MAGA mom’.

The mask is, was, and always will be political you guys.

And the masked peeps are not the good guys. Clearly.

