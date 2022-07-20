Cori Bush posting a picture of herself with ‘the squad’ after their fake arrest stunt yesterday during a pro-abortion rally sums up the stupidity of identity politics in just one ridiculous picture. We all know they weren’t really ‘arrested’, they weren’t cuffed, they were ticketed and fined $50 for blocking a road … we all know it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming midterms so these silly women can pretend they did something to FIGHT FOR ABORTION for their sad little lemming followers.

We all also know Cori thought this was a smart thing to post.

She was really really really wrong.

The Supreme Court will not stop us. Even though they arrested us, we won’t stop our organizing, agitating, and legislating for justice. We got us. pic.twitter.com/wDHzptEYiQ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 19, 2022

Arrest. Right. Whatever you need to tell yourselves for that GIRL POWER.

The backfire on this pic? Legendary.

Truly.

This looks like the world's most annoying band. — 🌴 Tropical-Trish 🌴 (@wtffiles) July 19, 2022

It does!

The Spite Girls-

Shiny Spite.

Carpy Spite.

Security Spite.

Sister-Wifey Spite.

& Dumb Spite. pic.twitter.com/NiYMBMp0aA — Terry_Jim. 🗳️ Coolidge 2024 (@Terry_Jim) July 19, 2022

ANNNNND we’re dead.

Sister-Wifey Spite. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

Honestly, the replies to Cori’s tweet are comedy gold.

I see @Ilhan 's not faking the handcuffs in this shot. — Joshua Sharf (@joshuasharf) July 19, 2022

Neither is AOC.

Did you pretend to get arrested, too? — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) July 19, 2022

LOL who is fooled by this? — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 19, 2022

Nobody.

But their followers will pretend along with them because pretending is their FAVORITE.

Wow, what a brutal arrest! How long will you be incarcerated before you get your hearings? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 19, 2022

Lmao… You've got to be kidding me, that was THE most pitiful arrest I've ever seen! — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) July 19, 2022

Arrested. Oh man. — James Lindsay, equipping my war moms (@ConceptualJames) July 19, 2022

You could have been legislating this whole time if you hadn't been screwing around outside playing pretend resistance. Dems are in control of at least two branches of government, who TF are you resisting? — Eeyore was the cheerful one in the family. (@QuixotesDonkey) July 19, 2022

Narrator: The crisis actors were not arrested. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 19, 2022

Narrator: Not even close, but that didn’t stop them from milking it for some Twitter cred.

I ❤️ performance art — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 19, 2022

Kudos to the cop who took the picture for them. — Gato Bendito (@Gato_parodia) July 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA

That’s hilarious.

If only there was a place in Washington DC where elected officials like Cori, Ayanna, AOC, Ilhan & Rashida could gather in order to *organize* (with their caucus), *agitate* (debate the merits with the opposition party) and *legislate* (actually pass laws to help Americans) 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gYqRFwtdWv — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 20, 2022

None of you were arrested. You’re lying or delusional — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 20, 2022

Why not both?

Fascist insurrectionists. Oh wait, that only applies when Josh Hawley raises his fist. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 19, 2022

The public deserves to know how many taxpayer dollars were spent on this stunt, including congressional staff, security, and capitol police. We deserve to know with which private and gov't-based organizations you coordinated, as well.

Will you commit to transparency on this? — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 19, 2022

SO BRAVE 🙄 — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) July 20, 2022

Much stunning.

*snort*

***

