You know things are bad for Sleepy Joe when his numbers look really bad even in a CNN poll.

And you know it literally pained CNN to be honest about their results.

A new CNN poll finds widespread dissatisfaction with President Biden and the US economy. The public's outlook on the state of the country is the worst it's been since 2009, the survey finds. https://t.co/nlJ5R0tvtB — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2022

From CNN:

The summer of 2022 is a season of deepening and widespread discontent, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey finds the public’s outlook on the state of the country the worst it’s been since 2009, while its view on the economy is the worst since 2011. And nearly 7 in 10 say President Joe Biden hasn’t paid enough attention to the nation’s most pressing problems.

Can’t help but notice the last time things sucked this bad Biden was VP … see a pattern yet?

Biden’s approval rating in the poll stands at 38%, with 62% disapproving. His approval ratings for handling the economy (30%) and inflation (25%) are notably lower. Rising costs are a primary economic pressure for most Americans: 75% call inflation and the cost of living the most important economic problem facing their family. Last summer, that figure stood at 43%. With midterm elections approaching, the poll finds no indication that Biden’s standing with the public is improving — and among some critical constituencies, it is worsening.

Even with all of this, Biden continues to focus on the climate and abortion because that TOTALLY makes sense.

Dude had a 50 year history that tipped us off about how awful he was. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 20, 2022

Right?

And yet the people who put him in office just can’t seem to accept the truth.

I disagree — Petunia (@psnyder92_pam) July 18, 2022

In fact, most of the responses to this poll are Lefties saying NU-UH! Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt and stuff … yadda yadda yadda.

Anyone who thinks the state of the country is worse now than it was in the Trump years has lost touch with reality. — Mrs Jones (@mjrid1) July 18, 2022

Ummm … what?

CNN is really just Fox News lite now lol — WTFUSA😒 (@dudeonthebay) July 18, 2022

Does the poll start off with… Republican tax cuts for corporations have resulted in today's economic conditions ? Now ask if the blame Democrats — Sportsfan (@Thornbury55) July 18, 2022

It baffles me that so many people don't look past their front doors. The entire planet is suffering from inflation. What makes these people think that the Republicans are going to stroll in and immediately fix what the rest of the world can not. Wow — Darlene Tarantino (@dtarantino2) July 18, 2022

You didn't poll me or the many people I know that are satisfied with the President. Our dissatisfaction is with Congress and SCOTUS!!! — Milu Simpson (@MiluRose) July 18, 2022

Always with the freakin’ Ukrainian flag.

And yet, every holiday weekend is seeing record numbers of travelers. And curiously, in spite of ridiculous prices for housing and cars, people are still managing to afford both. — BugDoll 1.0 (@BugDoll614) July 18, 2022

That's his biggest problem the economy, it will have to work itself out, not in time for the midterms but this time next year will be very different. — Randy DeBord (@RandyDeBord) July 19, 2022

Work itself out.

Holy crap.

The amount of people on here blindly supporting Biden is crazy. — SportsMemFanatic (@rybry01) July 19, 2022

Is it?

Or are we looking at Twitter’s now-famous spam bots? Part of us hopes so because otherwise … yikes.

***

