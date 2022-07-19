We’ve shared threads from moderate liberal Michelle Tandler before. Tandler lives in San Francisco, loves her home, and has been very vocal about what far-left progressives have done to the city.

And now to their schools.

This thread about what the lockdowns did (aka what the school boards and teacher’s union did) is infuriating and heartbreaking, all in one.

Take a look:

Astounding numbers just dropped from the San Francisco Board of Education. See "ready for high school" vs "chronically absent" and graduation rate. pic.twitter.com/ezYn2aK9zU — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Gosh, for how much the teacher’s union talks about equity, what they did to public schools was anything but equitable. These stats don’t lie.

Just.

Wow.

No words.

Luckily, Tandler had plenty.

As a reminder, our elected officials spent most of pandemic debating school names and whether or not to cover a mural while kids sat at home without proper laptops or wifi. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Oh, that’s right. They were trying to figure out which of our founding fathers’ names was too racist to have on their schools. Super important stuff during a lockdown, yup.

They then lobbied a campaign to get rid of merit-based admissions at our top academic magnet school. Three of them were recalled successfully. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Three of them were recalled.

They should have all been recalled but we’ll take it.

Their other focus areas have been getting rid of advanced math in 8th grade (which was deemed racist) and keeping the schools shut long past vaccinations were available. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Advanced math was racist.

Alrighty then.

This is the failure of government – full stop. Our teacher's union has protected itself at the expense of these children's education. I used to tutor SF public middle schoolers. Their teachers were often inept. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Kid struggling in school? Thank the teacher’s union.

San Francisco is one of the wealthiest and most innovative cities in the world, and we turn a blind eye to our crumbling education system. We cannot blame Republicans for this failure. There are none in elected local office. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Ding ding ding.

If San Francisco wants to be a progressive/liberal beacon of hope we must account for what is happening in the schools. Better yet, we must fix it. There is no excuse not to. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

There is no excuse not to.

But you can bet your backside they’ll find one or two.

Are there any Republican-led cities or towns with numbers like these? I am confused. I thought Democrats care about public education. If they do, then what is going on with these results…? Someone – please educate me. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

No, there are no Republican-led cities that look like San Fran when it comes to schools.

P.S. The obvious solution here is that a *lot* of teachers need to get fired. But from what I understand the politicians are so beholden to the union it's impossible. Shame on us. This is a crime against children. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

And lastly (yes I am quite angry about this) — To all the San Francisco voters who sit at dinner parties and bemoan how "broken" the system is… This is the system. It needs to be fixed. It's in our backyard. And we are all turning our heads. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 19, 2022

Boom goes the dynamite.

***

Related:

‘It’s a SCAM’: Red-pilled Russell Brand goes after globalist elites for using climate change to bankrupt farmers and ‘grab their land’ (watch)

‘Quite insane’ –> Climate Advocate Ryan Maue takes Biden and his possible ‘national climate emergency’ APART in thread

‘Almost feel sorry for you’: Charles Payne DROPS Twitter troll in back and forth over Biden’s possible ‘national climate emergency’