There are whispers coming from our pals in corporate media that Biden may well declare a national climate emergency as soon as next week. We don’t know about you guys, but we are SO FREAKIN’ OVER any elected official declaring any sort of emergency like ever again.

Not. Happening.

U.S. President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week, the Washington Post newspaper has said. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 19, 2022

Charles Payne gets it. Biden doing this would absolutely destroy what’s left of our dwindling and struggling economy, not to mention it would once again make Sleepy Joe out to be the authoritarian the Left kept trying to claim Trump was.

U.S. President Biden is considering dismantling the foundation of America.

Ignore Supreme Court decisions

Circumvent rules of Senate

Did someone say our republic is in trouble…and not from dude in viking hat. https://t.co/73NPy98xbb — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 19, 2022

Yeah … we’re not worried about the vegan in the Viking hat.

Sorry, Liz Cheney.

Of course, a Biden zombie showed up to give Charles a hard time:

I trust pres Biden before I would trust the traitor liar crook. Any day of the week. I'm not a genius but I know how to not get bitten by a snake 😂😆 I no a scammer easily 😂 I might have been born at nite but it wasn't last night 😆 — Yoeman (@epigrammaticwit) July 19, 2022

Imagine how dense someone has to be to STILL be supporting and TRUSTING Biden in any way.

There’s a good chance someone ate some paint chips here.

Just sayin’.

Charles shot back, politely.

I almost feel sorry for you… https://t.co/17WGBmfnmz — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 19, 2022

Almost.

Not quite though.

The only thing missing in his profile is this 🇺🇦 — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) July 19, 2022

OMG YUP.

That has become the new symbol of troll.

True story.

It is a power grab to be able to shut things down and make his allies MONEY ….. plain and simple . — Father Knowledge, Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Lover (@Sausage_Leg_Joe) July 19, 2022

Just like every other freakin’ lockdown our government(s) have put in place.

Since I was very young, I believed that if the US ever fell, it would be from within. I am now 77, and it is happening before our eyes. It has been a slow process, but now it is coming to a head. WAKE UP, AMERICA! — Rosanne Bittner (@RosanneBittner) July 19, 2022

Just say no.

***

