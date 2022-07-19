We were all pretty shocked when Jill Biden compared the Hispanic community to a breakfast taco last week, so you’d THINK we wouldn’t be surprised by more blatant and ugly racism from Democrats but nope … we are still shocked by blatant and gross racism.

You can tell how scared the Left is of Republican Mayra Flores by the way they’re attacking her nonstop. CNN’s little hit-piece on GOP Latinas last week (so far right! so extreme! so out of touch!) and now this garbage from her Democrat opponent, Vincente Gonzalez.

On what PLANET is this ok?

My far left opponent, Vincent Gonzalez, hired a local blogger to run hateful & racist ads against me! But, I love frijoles & I grew up eating frijoles. I am not embarrassed of my upbringings & frijoles w/tortillas de harina is simply the best. Here's to Miss Frijoles 2022 #TX34 pic.twitter.com/7z5SRGCfUv — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 18, 2022

From NBC News:

A Texas blogger paid by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s campaign is attacking Republican opponent Rep. Mayra Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and a “cotton-pickin’ liar,” prompting a wave of denunciations by fellow Democrats. The language first surfaced three days after Gonzalez’s campaign wrote a $1,200 check to The McHale Report blog June 24 for “advertising services,” according to the Democrat’s Federal Election Commission finance report.

But wait, here’s the real kicker.

“Of course, the congressman is against referring to Rep. Flores as ‘Miss Frijoles’ or a ‘cotton-picking liar’,” Gonzalez’s campaign manager, Collin Steele, wrote in a text message to NBC News, echoing the state Democratic Party chair and other Texas Democrats who denounced the language as well. But McHale would not back down. “I am a liberal Democrat. And it’s war against the Republican … I’m going to be merciless with her,” he told NBC News.

And if someone is paying McHale to be ‘merciless’, all the better.

Scratch a leftist, find an irredeemable racist. — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 19, 2022

Every. Time.

Jaw-dropping exposure of how @TheDemocrats operate: All those 'passionate gestures' have simply been pandering to the woke mobs;

a flare gun, if you will, to beg "don't burn US down". Meanwhile, in the "win at all cost": pic.twitter.com/cBl2QsUlPr — Vapid Surplus (@VapidSurplus) July 19, 2022

So McHale is at least honest about his racism and sexism.

Your distraction wont save you in November spam bot. Catholic mexican americans see you pushing abortions on their kids though. — Mr. TJDMCR – 716 OG (@TJDMCR) July 19, 2022

Will they ever leave you alone? Enough! — Karen Boldi (@BoldiKaren) July 18, 2022

They won’t, they’re terrified of her.

Wear it Proudly, we salute you Congresswoman!!!!!!!!! 👏👏👏 — SNT-Viera (@sntviera) July 18, 2022

Keep kicking them all in the nads.

Figuratively, of course.

Ahem.

***

