We were all pretty shocked when Jill Biden compared the Hispanic community to a breakfast taco last week, so you’d THINK we wouldn’t be surprised by more blatant and ugly racism from Democrats but nope … we are still shocked by blatant and gross racism.

You can tell how scared the Left is of Republican Mayra Flores by the way they’re attacking her nonstop. CNN’s little hit-piece on GOP Latinas last week (so far right! so extreme! so out of touch!) and now this garbage from her Democrat opponent, Vincente Gonzalez.

On what PLANET is this ok?

From NBC News:

A Texas blogger paid by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s campaign is attacking Republican opponent Rep. Mayra Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and a “cotton-pickin’ liar,” prompting a wave of denunciations by fellow Democrats.

The language first surfaced three days after Gonzalez’s campaign wrote a $1,200 check to The McHale Report blog June 24 for “advertising services,” according to the Democrat’s Federal Election Commission finance report.

But wait, here’s the real kicker.

“Of course, the congressman is against referring to Rep. Flores as ‘Miss Frijoles’ or a ‘cotton-picking liar’,” Gonzalez’s campaign manager, Collin Steele, wrote in a text message to NBC News, echoing the state Democratic Party chair and other Texas Democrats who denounced the language as well.

But McHale would not back down.

“I am a liberal Democrat. And it’s war against the Republican … I’m going to be merciless with her,” he told NBC News.

And if someone is paying McHale to be ‘merciless’, all the better.

Every. Time.

So McHale is at least honest about his racism and sexism.

They won’t, they’re terrified of her.

Keep kicking them all in the nads.

Figuratively, of course.

Ahem.

***

