Elizabeth Warren has made it her life’s mission to take out each and every EVIL crisis pregnancy center out there. Apparently, Liz feels like giving women other options besides abortion is somehow a bad thing …

Yeah, that’s ridiculous, but so is she.

Luckily, Allie Beth Stuckey saw a way to mock Liz while showing off the reality of a crisis pregnancy center.

This really is pretty damn brilliant:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So it’s safe to say Liz is on the WARPATH visiting a crisis pregnancy center.

HA HA HA

Those jokes will never get old MAINLY because she deserves each and every one.

The actual center she filmed this in is lovely.

Adorbs!

We like how Liz is looking for woke reading materials while she’s there as well.

She really does.

And while that’s hilarious, it’s also sorta scary.

Heh.

***

