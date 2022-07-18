Elizabeth Warren has made it her life’s mission to take out each and every EVIL crisis pregnancy center out there. Apparently, Liz feels like giving women other options besides abortion is somehow a bad thing …

Yeah, that’s ridiculous, but so is she.

Luckily, Allie Beth Stuckey saw a way to mock Liz while showing off the reality of a crisis pregnancy center.

This really is pretty damn brilliant:

Thank you, Senator Warren, for exposing these very scary, very predatory “pregnancy centers.” It’s worse than we could have imagined. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/u6bvnwiEr7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 18, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is gold! Thank you @conservmillen for exposing the idiocy behind the “close the pregnancy care centers movement”. pic.twitter.com/cqy8fVx2Mp — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) July 18, 2022

So it’s safe to say Liz is on the WARPATH visiting a crisis pregnancy center.

HA HA HA

Those jokes will never get old MAINLY because she deserves each and every one.

Okay real talk, I love how they make it like a little store inside! — Savannah 🏜 (@localtouristgrl) July 18, 2022

The actual center she filmed this in is lovely.

That boutique full of free outfits was terrorism, systemic racism, and fascism all in one adorable bundle. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) July 18, 2022

Adorbs!

Senator Warren’s stunt double is way hotter than the original. Best line? What baby would want to wear a button down? — The 2022 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) July 18, 2022

We like how Liz is looking for woke reading materials while she’s there as well.

😂 You’ve got the voice down. Amazing — Johnny Ohio (@thejohnnyohio) July 18, 2022

She really does.

And while that’s hilarious, it’s also sorta scary.

Heh.

***

