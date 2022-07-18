We knew Birx was bad news, but we didn’t realize how evil she really was.

Not sure how Trump picked his COVID team so badly (it was the worst part of an otherwise fairly successful presidency), but between Fauci and Birx, we’re not sure he could have picked worse. Honestly, we often wonder if perhaps he was listening to someone in his admin giving him bad advice.

Whatever it was, Dr. Birx is trying to paint herself as some sort of Resistance Warrior in her book, ‘Silent Invasion’ but what she’s really doing is admitting to being a disgusting horrible person who did disgusting horrible things to this country. This thread does a pretty good job of tearing her apart:

I think this is kind of a big deal. Dr. Brix is trying to portray herself in her new book as part of the "resistance" inside the Trump admin. Dr. Birx: SARS2 "came out of the box ready to infect" possibly because of serial passage in human cells in a lab.https://t.co/93i0HcQbYu pic.twitter.com/Nq65h1mD87 — Louis R Nemzer (@BiophysicsFL) July 17, 2022

There is a lot of irony here, because someone once accused Robert Redfield, who was CDC director during that time, of pushing the possibility of lab leak as a way of distracting from his own poor performance. Here it looks like resistance hero Dr. Brix is actually doing that. — Louis R Nemzer (@BiophysicsFL) July 17, 2022

I think almost everyone agrees China severely hindered the response by covering up human-to-human transmission, as well as asymptomatic transmission. But if it was a lab leak, not admitting it may also have been very damaging, since no one was ready for it to spread so quickly. — Louis R Nemzer (@BiophysicsFL) July 17, 2022

Although perhaps she is not receiving the response she wanted from some liberal quarters.https://t.co/tp5RkO4rDk — Louis R Nemzer (@BiophysicsFL) July 17, 2022

Because people realize now only was she was playing games with their lives but she’s bragging about it in a tell-all book now. What an opportunist cow …

Look like Birx knew that Covid came out of a lab and kept it to herself. Imagine how different the virus response would've been if we'd been told that a lab optimized the virus for human transmission. China would've been completely shut off. Millions of lives would've been saved. https://t.co/y7PEEceFfb — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 17, 2022

Millions of lives could have been saved.

Think about how different our response may have been … but apparently, screwing over Trump was more important to Birx. Makes you wonder about Fauci too.

Yeah. I think this is kind of a big deal too — J. Smith (@JenSmit93016524) July 18, 2022

Gosh.

We do too.

