We’re guessing Jennifer Driver did NOT post this picture of a pro-life woman sitting maskless on her laptop at the airport to show how awesome she is. Odds are she was looking for her pro-abort pals to applaud her for being brave enough to sit next to such an evil woman or something …

The stickers on the laptop are a beautiful thing.

So this happened at the airport pic.twitter.com/oUkbWnpZtr — Jennifer Driver (she/her) (@_jenniferdriver) July 17, 2022

Jennifer then shared the pro-abortion t-shirt she was wearing for sale from Abortion Stories.

And there were a few people who clutched their pearls and got all angry with her:

Omg — Laura Hernández (@laurahernande1) July 17, 2022

She pissed me off with the “Black PreBorn Lives Matter”. — Jennifer Driver (she/her) (@_jenniferdriver) July 17, 2022

Yeah, caring about preborn black lives is totally out of bounds and mean and stuff.

The kicker to this pic, someone else (random person [email protected] flight) took the photo. I was sitting and the lady next to me sought me out and sat in that seat. I had no idea what was on her computer until the person who took the photo showed me later on. — Jennifer Driver (she/her) (@_jenniferdriver) July 17, 2022

OMG, NOT THAT! And suuuuure, someone she didn’t know at all totally took that picture just out of the blue. It wasn’t planned or anything at all.

Right.

The majority of responses she received were from people cheering the pro-lifer and mocking her for posting it.

This is one badass boss bitch right here https://t.co/F4MbU7LWaX — iambord (@iambord4) July 18, 2022

Yup.

I'd ask if you're gonna be ok, but we all know the answer to that question. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 17, 2022

I'm always shocked when I see someone doing mask theater too — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) July 17, 2022

Same.

You ok? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 17, 2022

She’s not at all.

She's fabulous! 😍 Get her number for me, I think we could be friends — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 17, 2022

Totally.

We adore her.

Oh no! A really cute young lady who believes in the sanctity of life and the value of pre-born black babies! How can you deal with such an adversary in a public place? Good thing that you were all masked up so that you can keep her wholesome germs away from you. #BabyKiller — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) July 18, 2022

How ever will she cope?!

Are you ok? Do you need a cookie? Some water? — Live Free Or Deb🦦 🌅 (@livefreeordeb) July 18, 2022

2 people two different opinions … this is America, you do you … if you are triggered by this photo, you are the problem — Kristen Vega 🐊🇺🇸 (@larsonlutz) July 18, 2022

I’m sorry these stickers happened to you. — Rachel (@rachelwiechman) July 17, 2022

Mean ol’ stickers!

You sat uncomfortably next to a woman with a different point of view and had someone take a picture for virtue signal points. You cast a complete stranger as a villain. You encouraged others to tear down a woman for your own affirmation. You are ideologue.🤷‍♀️ — Robin Atkins (@TruthAgape) July 17, 2022

But she claims someone else took the picture and she had NO IDEA.

Just one of those happy woke coincidences, right?

She seems like a cool person! I love the stickers on her laptop. However, it is rather creepy of you to take her photo without permission….. — Lucy Rogers (@asfaloth_12) July 18, 2022

And then to post it on Twitter to make her the bad guy?

Tacky.

Who is she 😍 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 17, 2022

She is a @StudentsforLife team member! Love her! — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) July 17, 2022

We love her too.

***

