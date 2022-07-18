Welp, Kamala Harris has scared away another chief speechwriter after just four months on the job. Yeah, we were shocked Kamala actually had a speech writer as well. Maybe that’s why they quit? They’d write decent speeches for Kammy but she wouldn’t learn or stick to them so the writer got tired of being made to look stupid.

OR the speeches were really just that bad.

Either way, Twitter responded as Twitter often does and Tweeps came out of the woodwork to help Kamala and #WriteASpeechForKamala.

See, lots of nice people there.

Heh.

These are some of the best:

But we must continue doing what we’re doing and that’s to do what we’ve been doing.

LOL

We all live on this planet. Because it is our planet. The planet we live on.

Excellent.

The REASON these are so funny is because when you read them you can actually hear Kamala say these things in your head.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thinking the message here is, ‘Work together’.

Awww yes, the woodchuck.

Classic.

Think.

*snort*

Gold star for the cackle.

So moving.

***

