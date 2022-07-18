Welp, Kamala Harris has scared away another chief speechwriter after just four months on the job. Yeah, we were shocked Kamala actually had a speech writer as well. Maybe that’s why they quit? They’d write decent speeches for Kammy but she wouldn’t learn or stick to them so the writer got tired of being made to look stupid.

OR the speeches were really just that bad.

Either way, Twitter responded as Twitter often does and Tweeps came out of the woodwork to help Kamala and #WriteASpeechForKamala.

See, lots of nice people there.

Heh.

These are some of the best:

America is a country that’s next to another country… and… I’m not fished… and when America asked for what was asked for, they got what they were asking for, but we must continue doing what we’re doing, and that’s to do what we’ve been doing.#WriteASpeechForKamala https://t.co/p0wxfYe7Ee — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 16, 2022

But we must continue doing what we’re doing and that’s to do what we’ve been doing.

LOL

"We all live on this planet. Because it is our planet. The planet we live on. And not another planet. Which we don't live on. Because those other planets are really far away. And our planet is right here. We're on it right now."#WriteASpeechForKamala — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 15, 2022

We all live on this planet. Because it is our planet. The planet we live on.

Excellent.

We are gathered here today for a reason. And that reason is a very good reason, indeed. In point of fact, it is the *exact* reason and only reason we're gathered here today. And what is that reason? Gathering. GATHERING is the reason.#WriteASpeechForKamala — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 15, 2022

The REASON these are so funny is because when you read them you can actually hear Kamala say these things in your head.

The rain in Spain is as wet as the rain in Mexico. Or Ukraine. Or the shower. Those drops of rain come from the sky which is space. A big space full of wet drops. They don’t speak Spanish or Ukrainian or Dove body wash. We’re all in this big rain together. #WriteASpeechForKamala — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 15, 2022

#WriteASpeechForKamala Asking why – is a question. When you want to question – you ask why. We have to question why when we want answers. Answers are what you get when you question why. Why do we question? We question to get answers why. Y is also a letter. — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) July 15, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We will work together, and continue to work together, to address the issues, to tackle the challenges, and to work together as we continue to work together on the premise that we will convene to work together to galvanize global action of working together.#WriteASpeechForKamala — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 15, 2022

Thinking the message here is, ‘Work together’.

How much, we must ask ourselves, would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck would chuck wood.

(solemn expression, dramatic pause)

Would chuck wood.

That is the question we must ask ourselves if we were woodchucks who would chuck wood. We are woodchucks.#WriteASpeechForKamala — Cranky "See See Pwodway!" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 15, 2022

Awww yes, the woodchuck.

Classic.

Our ideas shape our vision and our vision is what you are seeing. We do this everyday and will continue to show our ideas to you so you will have a vision of what we are doing everyday #WriteASpeechForKamala — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) July 15, 2022

#WriteASpeechForKamala These are difficult times. Difficult times mean we should stick together to make times less difficult. Together, we shall work to make it less difficult, but may experience difficulty getting through these times. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) July 16, 2022

“We should take the time to look ahead at our economy. It has taken us a lot of time to get here, and took time from our economy, so we need to take measures now that take thinking, and taking the right steps because Trump was on the take.” #WriteASpeechForKamala — Brad Slager – Unique Taco/Lifetime CNN+ Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 16, 2022

It's unbelievable that there are those who don't believe what we believed they believe. For those non-believers believe that they believe exactly the opposite of what we all believe. Now is the time for all of us to come together and believe what we believe #WriteASpeechForKamala — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) July 16, 2022

I think we should think before we think of doing things that we think will get done. Thinking can be something we all must think is important in our way of thinking. #WriteASpeechForKamala — StevePage (@StevePage5) July 15, 2022

Think.

*snort*

There comes a time when a person has to do what a person has to do, and that is the time to do what they have to do because we have arrived at that time and this is the time to do what you need to do because this is the time. #WriteASpeechForKamala — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) July 16, 2022

Our children are the future. The future is for them- the children. Where they can grow and have children- who then will also have children- in the future. We need to think of the children of the future and not just the futuristic children of today. #WriteASpeechForKamala — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) July 16, 2022

We need unity because unity unites. And our mission is to continue uniting the ununited. United we stand, right? KAAAAACCCCKKKLLLEEE#WriteASpeechForKamala — AnaM❤️🤍💙 (@chefanna) July 15, 2022

Gold star for the cackle.

I don’t even want to speak on a hashtag like this because they are so disparaging and speaking on them would be self disparaging and self disparaging is like being disparaging to yourself so I won’t hashtag that disparaging hashtag. #WriteASpeechForKamala https://t.co/1uCO2QhILI — 🇺🇸 Ultra AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) July 16, 2022

#WriteASpeechForKamala I am resigned to the resignation of many of most of my staff, who, being resigned to my lack of resignation, have now resigned in protest at the resignations which have been occurring and not occurring in this office, it’s surroundings, and the area. — Mary Evans (@MaryEva48540604) July 15, 2022

For generations, we together, have lived together. Together in cities, which are different than towns, doing what me must do together, to work together and do the work together. And that time is every day. #WriteASpeechForKamala — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) July 15, 2022

The dawn of a new day marks a new day. #WriteASpeechForKamala — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) July 15, 2022

So moving.

***

