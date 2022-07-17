Media have moved on from using rape to lying about crisis pregnancies to push for abortion. Ghouls.

Their latest push is pretending doctors are too scared to perform actual medically necessary procedures for a crisis pregnancy because they’re scared the law will put them in jail. Now, if the media were really doing their jobs they would cover what the law actually says (and maybe even enlighten these supposed doctors who don’t seem to know how to do their jobs) but we know they care more about pushing pro-abortion propaganda than they do telling the story.

AG was good enough to take this latest story about a woman in Texas APART:

Reporters have to stop this. It's out of control. They are spreading intentional misinformation that is going to get someone killed. https://t.co/tX2MslR6m9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2022

It’s dangerous.

Yup.

The Texas law specifically has an exemptions for cases where there is a risk of "substantial impairment of major bodily function.” pic.twitter.com/9DPOpGFEsx — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2022

You’d think a doctor of all people would know better.

The article also refers to ectopic pregnancies in Ohio not being treated despite the Ohio law being clear that such treatment is legal under the law and not considered an abortion. pic.twitter.com/7e9ypLaF8U — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2022

They just can’t quite figure out overturning Roe was the right thing to do and that women who actually NEED abortions can still get them. Hell, women who just want them can still get them in every state.

Again, it's one thing to say there is confusion. But then the job of reporters is to talk to legal experts and try to clear up the confusion. Instead, they are just spreading it as if that confusion is caused by the laws instead of misinformation, thus contributing to it. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2022

They spread the misinformation because it gives them clicks and taps PLUS it provides the anti-life red meat their readers demand. Just spend any time on Twitter and you’ll see some crazy person with a Ukrainian flag in their name and a mask on their avi claiming women are DYING because whatever red state they’re hating on right now won’t allow women to abort ectopic pregnancies or something.

It is pervasive, and dangerous.

This paragraph is particularly egregious. The reporter takes a second-hand claim from an abortion clinic (bad sourcing) claiming 2 doctors refused treatment for ectopic pregnancies but doesn't even mention such treatment is unquestionably legal. pic.twitter.com/OKqTHnGlQ4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2022

Egregious.

Yup.

They’re going to keep writing this stuff, scaring the hell out of women, and it’s gonna cost lives. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 17, 2022

This is the inevitable end result of reporting based on how you want the reader to react, not based on relevant facts or a goal of informing. And it's part of a larger trend of people for whom EVERY interaction is fake — a performance to persuade. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) July 17, 2022

You spelled ‘propagandist’ wrong — Brett Nolan (@GALaundryGuy) July 17, 2022

Fair enough.

