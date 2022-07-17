Eric Swalwell is oddly obsessed with trolling Jim Jordan right now. Oh sure, his low-IQ supporters are eating this nonsense up with a spoon but honestly, we’re surprised Jim hasn’t told him to cease and desist when it comes to pushing this ugly lie.

Jordan didn’t call the 10-year-old little girl a liar.

He called the media, Left, pro-aborts, etc. liars AFTER the Ohio AG said he hadn’t heard a whisper of this case.

He deleted his tweet because it was no longer correct.

Eric must have nothing else to tweet about. That or he’s worried about Republicans taking the majority in November and worried they’ll investigate him.

Or maybe he’s just a jerk.

Has Jim Jordan apologized for calling a 10-year-old rape victim a liar? RT if he should. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 16, 2022

Guy who may have banged a Communist Chinese Spy says what?

Guy who tore a*s on national television says what?

C’mon man.

Have you apologized for compromising national security by boning a Chinese spy?? 🤔🤔🤔 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) July 16, 2022

He has NOT.

I see junior high is back in session. — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 16, 2022

It never really goes out of session with Eric.

He didn’t call the 10 year old a liar. He called the frauds that pushed the story liars. Now, go be a good traitor and find another #fangfang — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 17, 2022

Eric is fluffing feathers for his moron followers, he doesn’t care if it’s true or not.

Has a bear come out of the woods, knocked on your door and politely asked you to use your toilet? — EB Morgan (@evanblakejd) July 16, 2022

BA HA HA HA HA

Have you apologized to the American people for being compromised by a Chinese communist spy while sitting on the house intell cmte? https://t.co/GK9mxrL20C — Stephen (@Neanderthal55) July 17, 2022

Jim Jordon didn't call a 10-year old a liar. He actually said the story was a lie AFTER the Ohio AG said there was no evidence (at that time) of the rape. Who's the LIAR, Mr. Swalwell? https://t.co/ElV2k2r4YZ pic.twitter.com/dU6Vs3pQYx — JustMe (@JustMe_CanDo) July 16, 2022

Seeing a theme here.

The first thing the new GOP congress should do is remove him from all committee assignments as a security risk. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 17, 2022

And then, you know, maybe investigate him.

Eric just a few tweets away from being another Occupy Democrats account. RT IF YOU LIKE CURRENT THING — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) July 16, 2022

RT IF YOU BLAH BLAH BLAH!

Yup.

To his wife or to his country? — McGee (@SF_OfficeLeases) July 17, 2022

Oof.

Hey @RepSwalwell Has Joe Biden apologized to the 10 year old and her family for making their case, a case that includes a MINOR, a topic of national discussion? https://t.co/MUxb54GNYi — Renllaw (@ArsonRenllaw) July 17, 2022

Nope, Joe has not apologized for that.

And we’re not holding our breath waiting for it.

***

Related:

‘One vote short of SAVING US! REEE’! Climate prof blames Manchin for climate crisis while telling peeps to rip out their gas furnaces and HOO BOY

‘Wait, she HAD a speechwriter?!’ Kamala Harris’ chief speechwriter calling it quits after just 4 months on the job and LOL

‘DISGRACE’: Charles C.W. Cooke takes Pramila Jayapal apart in brutal thread for dramatically pushing to CANCEL student loan debt