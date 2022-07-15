Kamala Harris’ second chief speechwriter is bailing after only four months on the job. To be honest, Kamala’s speeches have been so bad we thought she was winging it. Wow. Someone actually wrote those ridiculous speeches about the passage of time and used the word ‘seriously’ that much?

We imagine Kamala isn’t exactly fun to work for.

Scoop: Meghan Groob, Kamala's chief speechwriter, is leaving less than four months into the job.https://t.co/dWQ69SFmAU — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 15, 2022

From Politico:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. Groob was hired in April after Harris’ first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures.

You’d think someone who can deal with Bill Gates could deal with Kamala?

No?

the VP's office didn't respond the requests for comment.

Oh, and she’s not the only one who is leaving Kamala’s sinking ship.

Comes after the Washington Post reported today that Harris’ longest service aide, Rohini Kosoglu, is also leaving the office.

via @DavidNakamura https://t.co/pG2c6TS0hw — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 15, 2022

Longest serving aide.

Nobody can stand to work for Kamala.

Gosh, we’re shocked … she seems so likable and approachable and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA, sorry, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

She had a speechwriter? https://t.co/eCEl8eWF8y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2022

We find it hard to believe as well.

How does the Vice President's office have more turnover than a failing Wendy's? https://t.co/hZMkOTySor — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 15, 2022

There is significance to that passage of time https://t.co/M0uN4nqnng — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2022

She somehow managed to turn her Vice Presidency into a worse debacle than her presidential campaign, which ended before a single vote was cast. https://t.co/qiIXJftcw4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2022

There goes my theory that it was a predictive text algorithm. https://t.co/hMzf0GhXSn — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2022

Brtual. Her own staff just cannot stand her. https://t.co/aRGMLgpGLT — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 15, 2022

Kamala Harris’s staff like her even less than the American people do https://t.co/zfC6WioN67 — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) July 15, 2022

Ouch.

That one’s going to leave a mark.

***

