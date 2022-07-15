Kamala Harris’ second chief speechwriter is bailing after only four months on the job. To be honest, Kamala’s speeches have been so bad we thought she was winging it. Wow. Someone actually wrote those ridiculous speeches about the passage of time and used the word ‘seriously’ that much?

We imagine Kamala isn’t exactly fun to work for.

From Politico:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO.

Groob was hired in April after Harris’ first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures.

You’d think someone who can deal with Bill Gates could deal with Kamala?

No?

Oh, and she’s not the only one who is leaving Kamala’s sinking ship.

Longest serving aide.

Nobody can stand to work for Kamala.

Gosh, we’re shocked … she seems so likable and approachable and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA, sorry, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

We find it hard to believe as well.

Ouch.

That one’s going to leave a mark.

***

