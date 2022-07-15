Wow. It’s really sad how insecure Biden’s press team is, especially White House Assistant Press Secretary, Emilie Simons. Remember when Biden read a line from the teleprompter, ‘repeat the line’, and Emilie insisted he said ‘let me’? Nobody bought that even though she pushed and pushed …

It was embarrassing for her so you’d think she’d let it go.

But no.

Instead, she drops a story from factcheck.org:

Happy Fact Check Friday! "Posts on social media shared a shortened clip of Biden’s remarks to falsely claim that he mistakenly read the cues off the teleprompter when he said 'end of quote' and 'repeat the line.'" I'll just leave this here:https://t.co/3qgK9s645P — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 15, 2022

That actually cites her as proof.

We. Heard. And. Watched. Biden. Read. A. Line. From. The. Teleprompter.

“Fact Check” cites the WH transcript without saying it falsely says Biden said “let me repeat the line” & claims it is “unclear” if Biden said “let me” when he clearly did not. Story cites WH assistant press secretary without noting her own false claim.https://t.co/k9sY0rYmeS https://t.co/ZryAdDBMXM pic.twitter.com/PYgU6dqdoX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 15, 2022

Must be nice to have a fact-check organization willing to fact-check big meanies and make you feel better about being wrong.

Oh, and of course she turned off replies …

How very confident of her.

Not content with having the worst ratio in the history of Twitter, Emilie decides to have another go at it https://t.co/WwWbovcUs4 — Antikommunistischer Schutzwall (@AKSchutzwall) July 15, 2022

It. Was. Bad.

This is what we're up against. People so entrenched in their party loyalty that they will blatantly lie to run cover for an "administration" that is wrecking them (and all of us) financially. Hard to beat people who put party above their own self-interest. https://t.co/YQxcTu3YYR — Dr. Chuck Fina (@Elgatoblanco63) July 15, 2022

It's an absolute mystery why people don't trust fact checkers, an absolute baffling mystery. We'll never understand it. Attached tweet unrelated. https://t.co/s3o8YAta06 — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) July 15, 2022

Ya’ know what, let’s go to the tape:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

There is no ‘let me’.

None.

Must be nice to get paid for unskillful lies. I mean, any kindergartner could just say “nuh uh!” I would hope that you’d actually have to bring some talent to your lies in order to get taxpayer money for it. https://t.co/FMhSHur00a — Neurotic Quixotic; One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) July 15, 2022

This administration is its own worst enemy.

In a million years would you have guessed she worked for Adam Schiff for 6 years? 😂 https://t.co/0aedLs3UDm — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 15, 2022

That explains SOOOOOO much.

***

Related:

As Dems/Lefties continue to vilify Joe Manchin for not supporting BBB, Jim Geraghty takes Biden’s economy APART in receipt-filled thread

Target loser David Leavitt DRAGGED over and over again for his thread attacking Trump after Ivana’s death (implying he’s responsible?!)

Shadier and shadier –> Abortionist listed alleged rapist (27-year-old Fuentes) who impregnated 10-year-old girl as a ‘minor’