While Democrats rejoice that the horrific story about a raped 10-year-old who had to have an abortion is real, the rest of us are digging and trying to figure out what really happened here. A lot of concerns are around the abortionist who waited several days before reporting the rape, who contacted the media, and who knows looks to have lied about the age of the alleged rapist on her report.

Maybe toads like Eric Swalwell who have been taking a victory lap should STFU and start doing a little research before exploiting this poor little girl any further.

NEW: Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state, @ThomasCatenacci reports: https://t.co/g86KlhSBka — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 15, 2022

From Fox News:

The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the Indiana Department of Health obtained Thursday by Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, Ohio authorities charged 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, with rape of a minor under 13 years old in the case.

Why would she lie about his age?

Why would she wait several days to report it?

Why would she call the media first?

Seems like the more we find out, the more questions we have.

She filed the report… on the last day the law in Indiana permitted, and a day after leaking to the press, by which time questions over if it had been reported to authorities had already been raised. Meanwhile, a child rapist was enjoying freedom and others were at risk. — Gerry (@GerryDales) July 15, 2022

Because pro-aborts don’t care about the rape, they just care about the ability to abort.

How is it possible that this story keeps getting worse? — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) July 15, 2022

I hope the abortionist is being charged with filing a false report. and aiding/abetting a rapist — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) July 15, 2022

Considering her alleged record of hiding underage abortions?

Yup.

Someone else explain to me what in the world is going on here — Betsy Ross 🇺🇲 (@PatriotSaint21) July 15, 2022

We are TRYING.

Abortionist Dr. Caitlin Bernard has some explaining to do. Big time.

