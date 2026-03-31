LGBTQ Crowd Lobbies Worcester City Council to Become a 'Sanctuary City for the Trans Community'

It's been a rough Trans Day of Visibility, what with the Supreme Court striking down Colorado's ban on conversion therapy and the mayor of Boise, Idaho, having to take the Pride flag down from in front of city hall.

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Worcester, Massachusetts, is considering becoming a "sanctuary city" for the trans community, and we really don't have anything to add to Sarah Fields' claim that the testimony from citizens was great … very entertaining. Without even hitting play, we can see that they have "Silence = Death" written on a poster. As plenty of people have noted, we really don't need a Trans Day of Visibility — the trans community has been anything but invisible for the past decade.

Anyway, just watch this clown parade (language warning). First is the drag queen making an implied threat, and then someone shouting, "I'm sorry, am I taking too long pleading for my life?"

Worcester city, the second largest city in Massachusetts, had the votes to become a “sanctuary city for trans community.”



The testimony was GREAT.

Watch it all. It’s worth your time for a great laugh. 🤡pic.twitter.com/TmBXJLPBhT — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 31, 2026

Fearing that your lives are at risk is just another fetish. These people get off on being persecuted.

Is the purple haired gal Ronald McDonalds wife?



Is that supposed to be a dude in drag? Comes across more like a crazy purple haired chick that wants people to think she is a dude in drag. — GvonT (@Vons700) March 31, 2026

Stay tuned … she's also multiply disabled, on the autism spectrum, and has narcolepsy, but she still made it to the meeting in drag.

So basically she said if y'all don't give us what we want we're gonna make this a very unsafe place to be. Did I just hear that right? Lol — Jay Blackston (@Inspir3M) March 31, 2026

What a laughingstock 🤦‍♀️ — Lynn Ilam (@PatriotPure) March 31, 2026

How do these people honestly function everyday? — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) March 31, 2026

I got through 3 and I couldn’t take it anymore, like claws on a chalkboard. — Victor Goley (@Mad2671) March 31, 2026

The mom with the purple hair and two “trans” kids. It’s toooo perfect! 🤣. Is this a narcissist convention? — Pissed Off NYer (@BigCityPatriot) March 31, 2026

Dating back to the 1830’s Worcester was home to many generations of mental health warehousing. Worcester asylum, Worcester Lunatic Hospital, Worcester State Hospital. It’s time to bring these back and get the lunatics treated and off the streets. — BETSYSEWGOOD (@betsysewgood) March 31, 2026

God this state is stupid, they focus on shit like this while everyone leaves due to high taxes, more folks leaving so we can have this suicidal empathy bullshit destroy this once great state. — JB (@JBizzle_X) March 31, 2026

What exactly do they think is going to happen to them? — Danielle Starry (@DanielleStarry) March 31, 2026

That they'll be killed, weren't you listening? Also, their marriages will be dissolved.

All the trans people should be shipped there, housed there, and not allowed to leave. These things are very dangerous in a free society and should not be allowed in public communities. — Harold Bizeney (@HaroldBizeney) March 31, 2026

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In other words, acknowledge us, give in to our irrational fears and demands, and make this city a safe space (whatever that means) or we will resort to violence. — Tim Gee (@TimGee369634) March 31, 2026

We've had enough trans violence recently; we don't need thinly veiled threats. A lot of anger among this crowd.

We were going to write a separate post on this story from HuffPost, but it has virtually no engagement whatsoever, so there aren't any snarky replies to add. We'll just add this as a Trans Day of Visibility bonus video:

Far-right conspiracists are really obsessed with trans people. So much so that they’re “transvestigating” famous and powerful women. HuffPost’s Brittany Wong explains. pic.twitter.com/uri5OT48Y6 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 31, 2026

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