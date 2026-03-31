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LGBTQ Crowd Lobbies Worcester City Council to Become a 'Sanctuary City for the Trans Community'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 31, 2026
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It's been a rough Trans Day of Visibility, what with the Supreme Court striking down Colorado's ban on conversion therapy and the mayor of Boise, Idaho, having to take the Pride flag down from in front of city hall.

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Worcester, Massachusetts, is considering becoming a "sanctuary city" for the trans community, and we really don't have anything to add to Sarah Fields' claim that the testimony from citizens was great … very entertaining. Without even hitting play, we can see that they have "Silence = Death" written on a poster. As plenty of people have noted, we really don't need a Trans Day of Visibility — the trans community has been anything but invisible for the past decade.

Anyway, just watch this clown parade (language warning). First is the drag queen making an implied threat, and then someone shouting, "I'm sorry, am I taking too long pleading for my life?"

Fearing that your lives are at risk is just another fetish. These people get off on being persecuted.

Stay tuned … she's also multiply disabled, on the autism spectrum, and has narcolepsy, but she still made it to the meeting in drag.

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That they'll be killed, weren't you listening? Also, their marriages will be dissolved.

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We've had enough trans violence recently; we don't need thinly veiled threats. A lot of anger among this crowd.

We were going to write a separate post on this story from HuffPost, but it has virtually no engagement whatsoever, so there aren't any snarky replies to add. We'll just add this as a Trans Day of Visibility bonus video:

***


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