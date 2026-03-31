LGBTQ Crowd Lobbies Worcester City Council to Become a 'Sanctuary City for the...
Rubio Tuesday
VIP
Voters Don't Love Republicans — But They're Terrified of Democrats
NBC News: ICE Will Be Stationed Outside Graduation Events for New Marines
Judge Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom Unless Congress Authorizes It
Disappointed Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Conversion Therapy Is Discredited Junk Science
Mehdi Hasan: 'Nothing Justifies October 7 but October 7 Justifies Everything'
VIP
The Cult Strikes Back: Chicago Bulls Waive Jaden Ivey for Calling Out Forced...
Librarian Plays Free Speech Martyr, Gets Booted for Turning Kid's Section Into Rainbow...
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani White Knighting for Trans Community on Trans Visibility Day Goes...
Pelosi's ‘False Count’ Vote Scam Unravels As Ilhan Omar Folds Under Pressure
AP: Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Order Defunding NPR and PBS, Citing First Amendment
CAIR Screeching at Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin Because She 'Embraced' EVIL Bill Maher...
Kristi Should Euthanize This Marriage: The Byron Noem Strange Crossdressing Habit Scandal

New Law Forces Boise Mayor to Take Down Pride Flag From City Hall

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Happy Trans Day of Visibility, everybody! First, we had the 8-1 Supreme Court decision striking down Colorado's ban on conversion therapy. Now, we have the mayor of Boise, Idaho, being forced to take down the Pride flag from city hall.

Advertisement

Bay in May of 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Pride Flag an "official city flag.” Someone overlay "Taps" playing on this video, OK?

"It's not political. It's not ideological." Yeah, not at all. It is religious to you nuts.

KTVB reports:

The City of Boise has taken down its Pride flag at City Hall after Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 561 into law on Tuesday morning. 

The new legislation prohibits certain public displays, including Pride flags, to be displayed on government property. Little signed it at 11:44 a.m., and the city removed its display shortly after.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a statement on Tuesday that while the city must comply with the new law, Boise's core values remain unchanged. 

"Today, Governor Little signed HB 561 into law—a bill written with one purpose in mind: to prevent Boise from expressing our values by flying our official Pride flag, something we have done with the support of our community for more than a decade," she wrote.

Recommended

Rubio Tuesday
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Drama queen.

We wondered the same thing. Naked gay men ride unicycles in parades wearing the flag as a cape.

Advertisement

It's not religious, she says, before breaking into a hymn while it's taken down.

***

Tags:

IDAHO LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rubio Tuesday
FuzzyChimp
LGBTQ Crowd Lobbies Worcester City Council to Become a 'Sanctuary City for the Trans Community'
Brett T.
Kristi Should Euthanize This Marriage: The Byron Noem Strange Crossdressing Habit Scandal
justmindy
Judge Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom Unless Congress Authorizes It
Brett T.
NBC News: ICE Will Be Stationed Outside Graduation Events for New Marines
Brett T.
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani White Knighting for Trans Community on Trans Visibility Day Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rubio Tuesday FuzzyChimp
Advertisement