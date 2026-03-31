New Law Forces Boise Mayor to Take Down Pride Flag From City Hall

Happy Trans Day of Visibility, everybody! First, we had the 8-1 Supreme Court decision striking down Colorado's ban on conversion therapy. Now, we have the mayor of Boise, Idaho, being forced to take down the Pride flag from city hall.

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BREAKING: Boise mayor forced to take city hall's LGBTQ+ flag down after law passes pic.twitter.com/PUdjgSgETf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2026

Bay in May of 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Pride Flag an "official city flag.” Someone overlay "Taps" playing on this video, OK?

"It's not political. It's not ideological." Yeah, not at all. It is religious to you nuts.

KTVB reports:

The City of Boise has taken down its Pride flag at City Hall after Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 561 into law on Tuesday morning. The new legislation prohibits certain public displays, including Pride flags, to be displayed on government property. Little signed it at 11:44 a.m., and the city removed its display shortly after. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a statement on Tuesday that while the city must comply with the new law, Boise's core values remain unchanged. "Today, Governor Little signed HB 561 into law—a bill written with one purpose in mind: to prevent Boise from expressing our values by flying our official Pride flag, something we have done with the support of our community for more than a decade," she wrote.

Drama queen.

Filmed by Pacey_Speaks on IG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2026

Why waste time gently folding this big piece of garbage? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fChMD9rl1O — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) March 31, 2026

We wondered the same thing. Naked gay men ride unicycles in parades wearing the flag as a cape.

I’ll never understand why people think it’s so important to celebrate who you like to sleep with and acknowledge it as if it’s some type of achievement. — Mitch🇺🇸 (@USVeteranMitch) March 31, 2026

They treat that flag with more respect than they do the American flag and the people who fought and died defending it. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) March 31, 2026

Not ideological? 🤔 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 31, 2026

Regressives have literally turned it into all three pic.twitter.com/nQc7uy4mOR — Tony’s Pulp (@eyeswide0pen__) March 31, 2026

A flag celebrating sexuality has no legitimate reason to be flown on government property. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) March 31, 2026

Good. Fly your gay flag from your house. It does not belong on or in government buildings. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) March 31, 2026

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“Its not religious or ideological”

Yeah it’s sexual. Its a flag of sexuality and has no business hanging in any city hall. — Blessed Dad Club 🔥🚀 (@ascensionfather) March 31, 2026

That’s not just a religion, it’s a cult. They’re singing to a crayon flag & crying. Send down the mothership. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) March 31, 2026

Why does city hall need to fly a flag recognizing how and with whom a minority of people have sex in the first place? — time to punt (@4ourthandlong) March 31, 2026

"Forced" to take it down? It’s called a neutral zone, not a dorm room. City Hall belongs to the taxpayers, not your favorite social agenda. The law caught up to the virtue signaling. Fly the state flag and do your job. The party’s over, Boise. — Joe Cool (@JoeCool2021) March 31, 2026

It's not religious, she says, before breaking into a hymn while it's taken down.

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