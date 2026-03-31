Look, we thought the Marco Rubio memes would have ended by now, but they haven't. We at Twitchy Team try our very best to bring you the funny things that happen on Twitter/X, and we can't, in good conscience, ignore the Rubio memes any longer!

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We give you 'Rubio Tuesday'!

Marco Rubio after seeing the lighthearted diplomacy of Japanese Twitter. pic.twitter.com/jsFwFTgKXT — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 31, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing Japan is and will always been our greatest Friend https://t.co/kr31ymIWWb pic.twitter.com/CWflOpvDvi — MarcoRubioDaily (@MarcoMemeRubio) March 28, 2026

Marco Rubio after scrolling through X for an hour 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nZEPko6wp8 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 30, 2026

Marco got to wear a wide array of traditional Japanese garb this week, as we witnessed a blooming friendship between American and Japanese Twitter/X users.

But the man who never stops had plenty more tasks to perform for President Trump.

Marco Rubio finding out that Jared Kushner insisted that Marco be the one to lead the annual White House Pesach Seder pic.twitter.com/cZukDhMrSg — Liron Kopinsky 🇮🇱 Am Yisrael Chai (@ldkop) March 31, 2026

Marco Rubio finding out he needs to sing the Ma Nishtana at the White House Passover Seder. pic.twitter.com/Ae06aOYM1n — Am Yisrael Chai 🐙 (@AmYisraelChai_X) March 30, 2026

We're pretty sure he's not allowed to do that.

Marco Rubio realizing he has to fill in for Pizzaballa bc Netanyahu screwed up https://t.co/mg5Wnm5HUJ pic.twitter.com/NxYeHQG5xY — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) March 30, 2026

Yeah, that's his lane.

Speaking of lanes …

Marco Rubio realizing he has to become a shipping lane to thwart Iran. https://t.co/29MRdxZPta pic.twitter.com/fDOjhCjSvu — NIGPIE9000 🇺🇸☝️ (@RexProfanus) March 31, 2026

He, of course, had problem-solving to do abroad as well.

Marco Rubio in 2028 realizing he has to negotiate with the Duke of New York to secure the release of the President of the United States. https://t.co/IItBDeYsVE pic.twitter.com/7XlEn7UgYw — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) March 31, 2026

This user even envisioned Rubio being called in to deal with a post-apocalyptic New York.

Marco Rubio realizing he has to be JD Vance now https://t.co/mY5XTnDyNl pic.twitter.com/OiAqYT0qS9 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) March 25, 2026

Is there anything the man can't do?

He was even drafted into sports duties by the people of Twitter/X.

Marco Rubio when he realized he now has to coach the Jayhawks https://t.co/bQjh25KNIq pic.twitter.com/7pcCdAwLom — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) March 25, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he has to coach Ole Miss Baseball pic.twitter.com/7HMZV7E4ai — Sid Johnson (@sidneyjohns) March 29, 2026

Marco Rubio's meme doppleganger even found himself enlisted for professional golf services.

Marco Rubio finds out he has to step in for Tiger Woods at the Masters 🏌️‍♀️⛳️🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8ZFhbtSUdW — LGLegs (@LGLegs) March 28, 2026

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Marco Rubio realizing Tiger Woods needs a full time chauffeur. pic.twitter.com/92cJskA5oO — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 28, 2026

Who is the man to solve the Kit Kat mystery? Yep, you guessed it …

Marco Rubio realizing he needs to go save #KitKat for Europe #NATO pic.twitter.com/8uHHW93wFt — Dad Jokes Animals (@DadJokesAnimals) March 29, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he has to go find 2 tons of stolen Kit Kat products pic.twitter.com/5AF3CHm4Jx — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) March 30, 2026

Marco can find all the Kit Kats … but he can't have a break.

Marco Rubio finding out he’s the mayor of McDonaldland. pic.twitter.com/6F25hoBPAA — Marco Rubio’s Resume (@RubiosResume) March 24, 2026

We don't even know what to do with that one.

The Rubio memes have been a regular occurrence in our Monday Morning Meme Madness posts, and we made a joke about doing a 'Rubio Tuesday' feature. You all encouraged us, so this is your fault!

Will there be another Rubio Tuesday? We don't know. How long can you all keep this Rubio meme going?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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