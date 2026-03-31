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Rubio Tuesday

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:00 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Look, we thought the Marco Rubio memes would have ended by now, but they haven't. We at Twitchy Team try our very best to bring you the funny things that happen on Twitter/X, and we can't, in good conscience, ignore the Rubio memes any longer!

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We give you 'Rubio Tuesday'!

Marco got to wear a wide array of traditional Japanese garb this week, as we witnessed a blooming friendship between American and Japanese Twitter/X users.

But the man who never stops had plenty more tasks to perform for President Trump.

We're pretty sure he's not allowed to do that.

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Yeah, that's his lane.

Speaking of lanes …

He, of course, had problem-solving to do abroad as well.

This user even envisioned Rubio being called in to deal with a post-apocalyptic New York.

Is there anything the man can't do?

He was even drafted into sports duties by the people of Twitter/X.

Marco Rubio's meme doppleganger even found himself enlisted for professional golf services.

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Who is the man to solve the Kit Kat mystery? Yep, you guessed it …

Marco can find all the Kit Kats … but he can't have a break.

We don't even know what to do with that one.

The Rubio memes have been a regular occurrence in our Monday Morning Meme Madness posts, and we made a joke about doing a 'Rubio Tuesday' feature. You all encouraged us, so this is your fault!

Will there be another Rubio Tuesday? We don't know. How long can you all keep this Rubio meme going?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO WHITE HOUSE

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