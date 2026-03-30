Senator Cory Booker Laughably Calls for ‘Unity’ Claiming Dems Are Not the Enemy...
Candidate Controversy: Dems Debate Running Straight, White, Christian Male for Prez in 202...
VIP
The Left Keeps Predicting Florida’s Doom, Reality Keeps Proving Them Wrong
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
Breathless Politico Profile: Rahm Emanuel's Ferocious Salad Eating Technique Signals His P...
'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video...
Warp Factor S***: Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reveals Everything Wrong With...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Shares Not-So-Bullish Economic Points
Tom Homan BURIES Jake Tapper for Trying to Lecture HIM About ICE Laws...
This Day Remembers the Vietnam War
TDS Is a Helluva Drug: Obama Prosecutor Joyce Vance Falls for Fake Trump...
VIP
Scott Wiener BIG MAD That Mentally Ill Men Dressing Up as Women Not...
Iranian Fact-Checks TF Out of 'Comic' Dave Smith on Joe Rogan in DAMNING,...
So ABOUT Those Huge 'No Kings' Crowds... Same Woman CAUGHT at Multiple 'No...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

Ah, Monday. It's like every other weekday except Tiger Woods is driving it.

We all know that Monday can get a little … umm … upside down. That's why we here at Twitchy Team like to join forces with you, our loyal readers, every Monday morning to share some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found in the past week.

Advertisement

Now let's get this Monday started under the influence of some good laughs!

Little bro has the full Monday morning vibe going on here. 😂

Then there's this guy …

Sometimes you just have to learn. LOL.

So this week we had the wild news of the quadruple amputee professional cornholer turned murderer. (Yeah, we can't believe we typed that either.)

As you would expect, the people of Twitter/X gave this story legs.

We don't think he could afford Johnnie Cochran on a professional cornholer's salary. That guy charged an arm and a leg.

Perfect reference to The Fugitive! What a great movie that was, with Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones … two of the most disarming celebrities in Hollywood. (We worked hard for that one.)

Recommended

'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

We can't claim to be any better. We really don't have a leg to stand on here.

Now, that's the way to put your foot down! You keep the naysayers at arm's length. Welcome every opportunity to be your best with open arms and risk life and limb to get there. That's the best advice we can give you today … hands down.

Sorry. Sometimes we push it too far. We'll heel now.

Love it! 😂

LOL. This is a dangerous game, fellas.

We laugh every time. 😂

These Rubio memes are getting out of hand. LOL.

If you get this one, we're sorry for what you've been through. If you don't get it, be thankful.

Advertisement

Kaela Thompson: 'They should call you MoonBye because nobody likes you'

MoonPie: 'They should call you Kayla because that's how it's supposed to be spelled'

Imagine getting destroyed by a classic American snack on the internet. 😂

Men, we implore you: Make the obligatory joke about babies not taking showers and then refuse to go. We have to fight back!

This is why you don't name your kid something like 'Les Money'.

Dog was like 'try me'. 😂

Black and white cat will never be an orange cat …

Ginger cat is the honey badger of cats.

LOLOLOL!

It actually does! 😂

Bwahaha!

Advertisement

Hey … YOLO!

That's an impressive talent!

We did get some other crazy news this week.

Yes, Tiger made a wreck of himself again. We seriously hope he gets the help he needs, but the memes need a-meming.

LOL! No rest for Marco! 😂

'We have food at home' was one of the worst phrases ever invented.

We're way too easily amused. 😂

LOL.

'Ginger Bread Man' 💀💀💀

The snake WAS perfect! 😂

Advertisement

Do. Not. Do. It.

Well played! 😂

YES!

'For reference, this head is about the same size as Danny DeVito'. 😂

Imagine going into Subway and ordering a 3-DeVito-Long Steak & Cheese on wheat.

Folks … we're dying over here. LOL! 😂 

If you know, you know. 😂

LOL!

No share cookies!

Advertisement

Okay, now we're laughing! The comments were hilarious! 😂😂😂

For our throwback comedy clip this week, we give you Brian Regan from roughly 20 years in the past.

Regan is a very funny man … and now we want a Pop-Tart. 😂

There's a rare glimpse of Twitchy Team in action for you, our beloved readers!

Alright, we think that's a pretty good start to this Monday, but we know new ones keep popping up … sort of like Supreme Leaders of Iran. We'll be here to keep knockin' 'em down!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH)
justmindy
Candidate Controversy: Dems Debate Running Straight, White, Christian Male for Prez in 2028 (GASP!)
Warren Squire
Senator Cory Booker Laughably Calls for ‘Unity’ Claiming Dems Are Not the Enemy of Republicans
Warren Squire
Warp Factor S***: Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reveals Everything Wrong With Modern Star Trek
Grateful Calvin
Breathless Politico Profile: Rahm Emanuel's Ferocious Salad Eating Technique Signals His POTUS Ambition
justmindy
Tom Homan BURIES Jake Tapper for Trying to Lecture HIM About ICE Laws and Masks
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement