Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday. It's like every other weekday except Tiger Woods is driving it.
We all know that Monday can get a little … umm … upside down. That's why we here at Twitchy Team like to join forces with you, our loyal readers, every Monday morning to share some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found in the past week.
Now let's get this Monday started under the influence of some good laughs!
March 27, 2026
Little bro has the full Monday morning vibe going on here. 😂
Then there's this guy …
He'll catch on eventually... 😏 pic.twitter.com/nAGUeStgwM— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 28, 2026
Sometimes you just have to learn. LOL.
So this week we had the wild news of the quadruple amputee professional cornholer turned murderer. (Yeah, we can't believe we typed that either.)
As you would expect, the people of Twitter/X gave this story legs.
At the trial, his lawyer is gonna be like:— Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 24, 2026
"Yo' case is flimsy,
Cuz he ain't got no limbsies" https://t.co/Nalae4WwbS pic.twitter.com/8DALB7a9a6
We don't think he could afford Johnnie Cochran on a professional cornholer's salary. That guy charged an arm and a leg.
It wasn't me. It was the no-armed man. You find this man! You find this man! pic.twitter.com/peNWEd0YqR— Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) March 24, 2026
Perfect reference to The Fugitive! What a great movie that was, with Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones … two of the most disarming celebrities in Hollywood. (We worked hard for that one.)
Dude with no arms and no legs shot and killed someone, and then drove away and later ditched the body in a random yard.— Social Outcast (@SocialOutcast82) March 24, 2026
I, who have all 4 limbs, sat and watched a show I hate for 6 hours because I couldn't find the remote.
We can't claim to be any better. We really don't have a leg to stand on here.
When everyone says you can’t murder or play cornhole without arms and legs https://t.co/aIkPFVXcZy pic.twitter.com/eWCAXPx7Ti— Johnny (@htownrocket78) March 23, 2026
Now, that's the way to put your foot down! You keep the naysayers at arm's length. Welcome every opportunity to be your best with open arms and risk life and limb to get there. That's the best advice we can give you today … hands down.
Sorry. Sometimes we push it too far. We'll heel now.
Watching a middle aged white guy do a perfect Michael Jackson impersonation is the best thing you’ll see today.🤣— Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) March 24, 2026
H/T: Shaun Johnson @ Johnsonfiles pic.twitter.com/rrMSLk24C8
Love it! 😂
March 23, 2026
LOL. This is a dangerous game, fellas.
It’s unhealthy how many times I’ve watched this 😂— Puppies 🐶 (@Puppieslover) March 24, 2026
pic.twitter.com/tyZgWFZNsc
We laugh every time. 😂
Trump announces new dress code after visiting Graceland. pic.twitter.com/SDm15cjYib— Toxic Cowboy 🤠 (@toxiccowboy1) March 24, 2026
These Rubio memes are getting out of hand. LOL.
When you move an image in Microsoft Word... pic.twitter.com/aZpNmHMagB— The Best (@Thebestfigen) March 24, 2026
If you get this one, we're sorry for what you've been through. If you don't get it, be thankful.
March 24, 2026
Kaela Thompson: 'They should call you MoonBye because nobody likes you'
MoonPie: 'They should call you Kayla because that's how it's supposed to be spelled'
Imagine getting destroyed by a classic American snack on the internet. 😂
We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/DcFwrzktoY— Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) March 24, 2026
Men, we implore you: Make the obligatory joke about babies not taking showers and then refuse to go. We have to fight back!
March 24, 2026
This is why you don't name your kid something like 'Les Money'.
The dog knew it.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/5JApb47KTg— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 24, 2026
Dog was like 'try me'. 😂
Black and white cat will never be an orange cat …
Orange cat.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/mfbIdwqB45— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 28, 2026
Ginger cat is the honey badger of cats.
March 27, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Mechanic is going viral for saying his customer brought in a car that sounds exactly like Ric Flair— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 27, 2026
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 💀
pic.twitter.com/23CmD6DvXY
It actually does! 😂
March 24, 2026
Bwahaha!
The Golden Corral manager watching me stick my baked chicken under the chocolate waterfall for a second time. pic.twitter.com/6vse3fjDY3— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 24, 2026
Hey … YOLO!
This is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/hCBtn6Hav8— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 27, 2026
That's an impressive talent!
We did get some other crazy news this week.
March 27, 2026
Yes, Tiger made a wreck of himself again. We seriously hope he gets the help he needs, but the memes need a-meming.
As a favor to President Trump, Marco agrees to be Tiger’s caddy to help keep Tiger out of trouble 😂 pic.twitter.com/VqdhxavsAH— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 28, 2026
LOL! No rest for Marco! 😂
When you ask your mom to go to McDonald’s but she says there’s food at home: pic.twitter.com/hXlUSMXrB8— Tour Golf (not PGA Tour) (@PGATUOR) March 28, 2026
'We have food at home' was one of the worst phrases ever invented.
🤣Dying! Someone replaced The Spice Girls’ vocals and removed the music.🤣😂🤣— Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) March 27, 2026
H/T: sergiolotauro pic.twitter.com/zimNqyzPQ1
We're way too easily amused. 😂
This made me chuckle. pic.twitter.com/JRrelhdxcV— Robbie (@Robbie_Reasons) March 24, 2026
LOL.
March 24, 2026
'Ginger Bread Man' 💀💀💀
I lost it on the snake🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— SwayLaughs (@Persway82) March 27, 2026
Because what are we doing here???
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#HappyFriday pic.twitter.com/5e7Q9PkgRE
The snake WAS perfect! 😂
I'll pass. 😆 pic.twitter.com/OOzRs5SwlI— Austin Capps (@AustinCappsMO) March 24, 2026
Do. Not. Do. It.
Also this is just amazing!! @amandatapping bringing the funny and being brilliant. pic.twitter.com/pX7T9F3ctp— Suanne Braun (@SuanneBraun) March 27, 2026
Well played! 😂
Jesus was here. pic.twitter.com/L1VSayBECO— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 24, 2026
YES!
March 24, 2026
'For reference, this head is about the same size as Danny DeVito'. 😂
Imagine going into Subway and ordering a 3-DeVito-Long Steak & Cheese on wheat.
She convinced her husband the Tesla was soundproof… and he immediately exposed himself 😂 🚘— ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) March 28, 2026
Who else is cracking up? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fcd9sBL33V
Folks … we're dying over here. LOL! 😂
Just walked to the grocery store at 10PM and saw a disgruntled father walking out with his teen daughter, who was holding a tri-fold poster board and looked harried. Pray for this family.— staxxx🦅 (@papiwontmiss) March 24, 2026
If you know, you know. 😂
March 25, 2026
LOL!
March 25, 2026
No share cookies!
Omg omg omg I CAN’T— Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 24, 2026
Yall. Yaaaaaaaaallll!!!!
I have ACTUAL TEARS streaming down my face
I have been laughing SO HARD
I choked on my own snorts so hard that I peed a little bit
…totally worth it.
🤣💀🤣💀🤣💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/V50TUF54pE
Okay, now we're laughing! The comments were hilarious! 😂😂😂
For our throwback comedy clip this week, we give you Brian Regan from roughly 20 years in the past.
Regan is a very funny man … and now we want a Pop-Tart. 😂
March 28, 2026
There's a rare glimpse of Twitchy Team in action for you, our beloved readers!
Alright, we think that's a pretty good start to this Monday, but we know new ones keep popping up … sort of like Supreme Leaders of Iran. We'll be here to keep knockin' 'em down!
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member