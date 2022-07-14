If this is truly the mother of the victim … this story just went further off the tracks.

Watch this from Telemundo who is allegedly speaking to the mother of the 10-year-old rape victim that Democrats and pro-abortionists (same thing really) have been exploiting for the last few weeks to push their abortion-on-demand narrative.

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo's @MariaVargasPion that the child "is fine", and "everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie." pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

She says the child is fine and that everything they’re saying about the accused, Gerson Flores, is a lie.

So is this a woman protecting her family? Is she ‘with’ the accused?

Or is there something else going on here?

At this point, we just feel so so so sorry for this little girl …

This portion of a broader interview sheds significant light on the familial dynamics of this case, and further vindicates all skepticism over how the story broke and was handled. We don't even get to this point without the critical work of @MeganFoxWriter and so many others. — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

The little girl would’ve been just another victim Roe hid.

Yup.

This appears to confirm my thesis of a domestic situation wherein the confessed rapist is also the paramour of the victim's mother (other familial relation is possible but less likely). Unfortunately, I saw many such cases while working as a court interpreter. — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

The mother's distressed defense of the rapist suggests that

a: She is also here illegally and fears deportation

b: The defendant is the family's sole source of income

c: There is a likelihood of other children in the home — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

d: Mom is exposed to removal of the children under dependency proceedings (failure to protect). Has there been such a filing yet and if not why not? — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

Why not?

Other questions: what was the time gap between the initial reporting of the rape and the filing of criminal charges? Why did the referring abortion provider not report the rape to authorities? Was the child forced to live with her rapist in furtherance of an abortion narrative? — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

Was the child compelled to stay quiet until after news of the abortion was leaked to the media? If so, how so? — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

Was criminal reporting of the rape of a Latina girl suppressed or delayed in furtherance of a political agenda? — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

These questions need to be answered ASAP. — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

Yes, but we’re not holding our breath waiting for the mainstream media to do their homework. They’ve got their arrest and all they care about now is dunking on those of us who are still questioning what really happened here.

Those of us who really care about the poor little girl at the center of the story and not how the story can be used to push abortion.

