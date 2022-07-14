Cara Coren is not verified and therefore a rando who falls within our rule of not covering randos UNLESS their tweets are just that smart, funny, stupid, or horrific.

Always with the pronouns.

i became an abortion provider today — Cara Coren, MD (she/her) (@cararaye) July 12, 2022

Oh wait, it gets better.

Worse?

We’re not sure.

and lemme tell y’all i am glowing i am so proud to do this work #abortionishealthcare — Cara Coren, MD (she/her) (@cararaye) July 12, 2022

She’s GLOWING because she’s aborting babies.

You know who else glows? Pregnant WOMEN. Oh no, now we’ve gone and done it, we’ve instigated violence against the trans-community because we said women get pregnant. OUR BAD.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads with how stupid this all is right now we’d see D.C. from our house.

Just. Yikes.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we shouldn’t be surprised when an abortionist is an awful person. Our bad.

I’ve heard that serial killers do get a glow when they commit a murder. — June (@junebotprolly) July 13, 2022

Serial killers say the same thing — Bronx Bogata Cat 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) July 14, 2022

Hrm, seeing a theme here.

Somebody is desperately seeking attention 😂 — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) July 14, 2022

Mazel tov, I guess. — Cranky "See See Pwodway!" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 14, 2022

Not sure why we found this so funny, but EL OH EL.

Calm down! Abortion isn't a celebration! — Justin Greenewald (@JustinGreenewa1) July 13, 2022

Weird flex, but okay. — Educated Appalachian (@ShannondoahE) July 14, 2022

Proud is an odd way to describe the adding of abortions to her professional services offered. 🤔 https://t.co/Spfxc6P1Mp — Kimberly Phillips (@LibertarianKim) July 14, 2022

Odd.

Weird.

Warped.

Creepy.

Yup.

She is *glowing* to kill human beings. You don’t deserve the title of MD. You are a joke to your career field. https://t.co/2AAckBsjOy — Emily Rarick (@emilyrrarick_) July 14, 2022

You need counseling. Occasionally necessary. NEVER anything to be proud of. Slow your roll. https://t.co/dVaJdbMNTf — Weeze (@140_West) July 14, 2022

There it is.

Nobody should ‘glow’ over the idea of abortion.

That’s just … off.

