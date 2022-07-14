Elon Musk tweeted something funny about Hunter Biden because let’s be honest, what we are seeing from his allegedly hacked iCloud is so awful if we don’t find ways to laugh about it we’ll never stop throwing up.

Here’s the tweet:

Basically making fun of Hunter for recording EVERYTHING AND ANYTHING he’s doing, saying, or writing however gross, cringe, or even illegal it may be. Seriously, who records themselves weighing out crack with a hooker in the room?

Don’t answer that.

Welp, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for whatever reason felt the need to shame Elon for his tweet:

Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 13, 2022

Sure, scold Elon over a tweet. Let us know how that works out for you …

Oh wait, we saw it in real-time:

Imagine if MSNBC did that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Gonna leave a mark.

She tried firing back but yeah, no.

No need to imagine – come on over any night of the week big guy 11PM EST @11thHour on @MSNBC

We've got one goal – to get better & smarter. I invite you to join & help us do just that.

How about tonight? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 13, 2022

Blah blah blah.

It didn’t go so hot for her:

In fact, it went so badly that she called Elon a bully.

Right?

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle brands Elon Musk "a bully" after Twitter exchange https://t.co/xgNWgHlTUp pic.twitter.com/YNwVGgOAiX — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2022

From The Hill:

Ruhle addressed her spat with Musk during her show on Wednesday night. “It baffles me that a man literally on top of the world would waste time punching down,” the host said. “He may have more money than anyone on this earth, but he doesn’t have more time than you or me or anyone. So why waste his? Why not spend the earned influence and capital to lift people up, rather than behave like a bully?”

She can’t shame Elon into doing as he’s told so that makes him a bully. Alrighty then.

Poor little girl. — I Care Most 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@most_care) July 14, 2022

lol what an embarrassment — DARK RussBott The AMAGAican Dream (@RBottowski) July 14, 2022

Someone get her some tissue and a big ol’ glass of Don’t-Start-None-Won’t-Be-None juice.

***

