It’s been fascinating watching the media try and find the best way to make Jill Biden’s ‘taco gaffe’ go away. We all know if Melana Trump had compared the Hispanic community to breakfast tacos it would be every headline on every left-wing rag for the next month … maybe longer. But looking at the news today, it’s as if the First Lady never made a racist comment about a voting bloc Democrats desperately need.

And are losing.

Luckily, GOP candidate Mayra Flores is holding her accountable AND making us laugh at Jill’s expense.

Case in point:

As per CNN: I'm not the real deal Maybe I'm not the right type of taco 😅 pic.twitter.com/ORfN9BKtrb — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 12, 2022

Think Jill will learn from this? Yeah, we don’t either.

Her husband never seemed to figure it out.

Mayra also shared this from Yesli Vega, another GOP candidate running against Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

Watch:

Hey Jill Biden, since you can’t tell the difference between a Hispanic and a taco, we made you a video! #NotATaco @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/cUMOzXkeh2 — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) July 13, 2022

Maybe NOW she’ll know the difference?

*snickers*

Rep. @MayraFlores2022 Blasts Jill Biden’s Apology For ‘Tacos’ Comment on Fox News: ‘They Don’t See Us As Americans’ https://t.co/QnKbqaLvJF — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 13, 2022

Of course, Democrats don’t see Hispanics as Americans.

They see them as a voting bloc, a group of people they can promise all sorts of things every 2-4 years, who they can take advantage of to keep them in power.

And gosh golly gee, they’re wrong.

So wrong.

Don't worry, Congresswoman Flores. You're not alone. They say the same thing about black conservatives like me. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 12, 2022

The mic has been dropped.

We REPEAT, the mic has been dropped.

Sorry Jill Biden but like most LATINOS, I don’t identify as a “breakfast taco.” Nor #LATINX — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) July 11, 2022

pic.twitter.com/7FnElXO5u6 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 12, 2022

Annnnnd we’re dead.

***

