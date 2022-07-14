HOO BOY, you know Democrats are getting desperate to use January 6 as a key talking point for the midterms when you see the New York Times writing a puff piece on the very questionable, Ray Epps. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist or a member of Q (da da daaaa!) to see there is something shady there with Epps. Especially with all of the videos of him encouraging people to break into the Capitol.

You’d think footage like that would make the committee’s and the media’s radar but instead, the committee is basically ignoring him and the media is defending him from evil right-wingers.

Can’t make this crap up.

Well, apparently you can, the New York Times did.

Tweep The Partyman wrote a short thread about WHY they did what they did and what the goal really was:

Obviously Ray Epps getting a puff piece in the NYT is not meant to persuade anyone – it clearly makes the situation more suspicious. It seems like the NYT piece is meant to signal to all the obedient media outlets and their hivemind followers that this is the official line.

1/2 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 14, 2022

In other words, the media’s ‘talking points’ have gone out. Anytime someone (Trump, Trump supporter, whoever) brings up Ray Epps other media types can roll their eyes and say, ‘DUH, THAT WAS ALREADY DEBUNKED,’ and move on.

And they think we’re too dumb to see this.

Granted, people on the Left are but still.

It's likely also meant to serve as the official "debunking". Whenever Epps is brought up, obedient journos can just say, "Nope, the NYT debunked that", and not have to go farther. Social media will be able to censor mentions of Epps. "This was debunked by the NYT". — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 14, 2022

Poor Ray, he’s the REAL victim here. HA HA HA HA HA

“Ray Epps was definitely an insurrectionist, and that’s why you should have sympathy for him.” — AN (@MaxNordau) July 14, 2022

It’s totally not his fault evil right-wing media keep talking about him even though they’re just asking about why he was telling people over and over again to break into the Capitol. STOP PICKING ON THE INSURRECTIONIST and stuff!

Anyone who has seen Darren Beatty’s articles and the videos of Ray Epps can have no doubt that Epps was a part of a well planned and organized operation. — The Ghost of Steve McQueen (@swordofthelord2) July 14, 2022

BUT EPPS WAS THE VICTIM OF RIGHT-WING MEDIA

The New York Times said so.

