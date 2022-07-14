Welp, sounds like they found the rapist in Ohio who impregnated a 10-year-old little girl whose abortion has become the ‘theme song’ to the pro-abort’s latest attempts to codify Roe. Forget that the rapist is an illegal immigrant and that it was shortly after Ohio’s AG said they hadn’t heard a ‘whisper’ about this case that he was arrested …

The story itself has so many red flags we’re still not sure what to believe but we do know is this whole story has proven without a doubt, Roe needed to go. How many of these stories did we simply not hear about because Planned Parenthood or another abortion provider hid the evidence, protecting the rapists, sex/traffickers, etc.? We only know about this horrible situation because Roe is gone.

So thanks, pro-aborts?

The story in @ColsDispatch says “An analysis of Columbus police reports filed since May 9 found 50 reports of rape or sexual abuse involving girls 15 yrs or younger. That number of reports may also be underreported because of restrictions on public records related to reports… https://t.co/vgIoSHYa29 — 🌻 Ellie 🌻 🇺🇦 (@Maestra_Momma) July 14, 2022

Wow.

No words.

…initiated by mandated reporters.”

Obviously not all of them result in pregnancies. Some of them may be young boys.

I think we are about to find out how much abortion has covered for all of the other wrongs in society. — 🌻 Ellie 🌻 🇺🇦 (@Maestra_Momma) July 14, 2022

Yes, we are about to find out how much abortion has covered for all of the other wrongs in society … wrongs Roe allowed to be hidden.

Case in point: “In 2020, there were 52 abortions in children 15 or younger in Ohio, accounting for 0.3% of the 20,605 abortions performed that year, … there were 63 … in 2019, 54 in 2018, 61 in 2017 and 76 in 2016.

That’s a lot of rapes covered up in just 1 state each year. — 🌻 Ellie 🌻 🇺🇦 (@Maestra_Momma) July 14, 2022

In just one state, you guys.

Adjusting for population in the 🇺🇸, this means MANY more children are raped, impregnated & receive abortions that are not leading to arrests of the rapist. Maybe around 15,000 a year.

🤯

It doesn’t make any sense to me that OH has more child rapists than any other state. — 🌻 Ellie 🌻 🇺🇦 (@Maestra_Momma) July 14, 2022

Sadly, it’s probably safe to assume Ohio is far from unique in all of this …

And again, this has been allowed to continue because hey, just get an abortion.

Roe was poison from the get-go.

Thank God it was overturned.

***

