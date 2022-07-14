But it’s ok when jackwads harass Kavanaugh, right Sandy?

Seems our favorite Socialist Democrat found herself being ‘harassed’ on the Capitol steps yesterday. She was so upset by this altercation that she claimed she wouldn’t post the video because she didn’t want to give the harasser any fame.

Then of course, she posted it 12 minutes later.

I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame. It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

Deeply disgusting.

And guys, she’s bummed that she is an elite legislator because the first amendment protected a comedian who gave her a hard time. Oh yeah, this guy is a fairly well-known sh*t stirrer who has gone to school board meetings in swimsuits.

Pretty sure this was another one of his bits but hey, she was really sad and bummed out.

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

She was going to punch him … think about that.

Ironic after she posted this not even a week ago when people showed up to harass Kavanaugh during dinner.

It’s all very unfair to her.

Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake 🍰 https://t.co/5Y3b1TIW1N — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot for Sandy.

Did it make you uncomfortable? pic.twitter.com/dsl46qApll — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) July 14, 2022

How ironic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2022

Don’t ya’ think?

It’s like raaaaaaain … on your wedding day.

I’m just here for the ratio. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 14, 2022

Same.

I believe that elected officials and judges shouldn't be verbally or physically accosted at work, home or in restaurants, but AOC only complains about it when she's the victim. When it happens to others, it's merely a *discomfort* Don't they sell mirrors in Washington DC? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VhUgdiaju7 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 14, 2022

They absolutely do, too bad she won’t take a look in one.

You literally encountered a well know comedian and are now triggered even though you offered to pose for a selfie with him. Lol. Okaaaaaay. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 14, 2022

BA HA HA HA HA HA

Didn’t know she offered to pose for a selfie with him.

Wow.

You voted against a bill giving SCOTUS families security — even after one was the center of an assassination plot. Today someone said something rude to you —but protected speech— and you’re bummed you work in an institution that allows it? Uhm ok. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2022

So harassing public officials is wrong now? Just wanna make sure we're on the same page. https://t.co/kwnY5WLUoQ — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) July 14, 2022

You've called to make people that you do not agree with "Uncomfortable", but now when you're made to feel "Uncomfortable" you whine. I'm sure there's a mirror somewhere near you. — Gordo (@treadedupon) July 14, 2022

Apparently members of government can only be harassed in steak houses and in front of their homes. The capitol steps are a bridge too far. — Corrine 💚🤍💜 (@thecoraesthetic) July 14, 2022

So, harassment bad again? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) July 14, 2022

But only when it’s a Democrat being harassed.

Duh.

***

