But it’s ok when jackwads harass Kavanaugh, right Sandy?

Seems our favorite Socialist Democrat found herself being ‘harassed’ on the Capitol steps yesterday. She was so upset by this altercation that she claimed she wouldn’t post the video because she didn’t want to give the harasser any fame.

Then of course, she posted it 12 minutes later.

Deeply disgusting.

And guys, she’s bummed that she is an elite legislator because the first amendment protected a comedian who gave her a hard time. Oh yeah, this guy is a fairly well-known sh*t stirrer who has gone to school board meetings in swimsuits.

Pretty sure this was another one of his bits but hey, she was really sad and bummed out.

She was going to punch him … think about that.

Ironic after she posted this not even a week ago when people showed up to harass Kavanaugh during dinner.

It’s all very unfair to her.

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot for Sandy.

Don’t ya’ think?

It’s like raaaaaaain … on your wedding day.

Same.

They absolutely do, too bad she won’t take a look in one.

BA HA HA HA HA HA

Didn’t know she offered to pose for a selfie with him.

Wow.

But only when it’s a Democrat being harassed.

Duh.

***

