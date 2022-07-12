So Senator Dicky Durbin hasnâ€™t always supported abortion on demand.

Crazy.

Senator Mike Lee knew EXACTLY what he was doing with Durbinâ€™s letter from 1989.

Take a gander:

A snapshot from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Post-Roe America: Sen. Mike Lee to Chairman Dick Durbin: "I ask unanimous consent to submit for the record, a copy of a letter that you wrote on August 4 1989." Durbin: No objection. The letter: pic.twitter.com/Jt9CxbRmv9 â€” Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022

Dicky wanted to end abortion on demand.

Dicky opposed federal funding paying for elective abortions.

Wow.

And now Planned Parenthood has awarded Durbin a 100% grade on their most recent scorecard, meaning he is pro-abortion all the way. Weâ€™d ask what changed but we know damn well what did â€¦ and so does he.

How much have they donated to Durbin?

Planned Parenthood awarded Durbin a 100% grade in their most recent scorecard, and Durbin has been open about his change in opinion. See his comments from the 2006 Alito confirmation hearing where the senator quotes Lincoln: pic.twitter.com/uQc2YOKgxq â€” Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022

Sure, Dick, youâ€™re just like Lincoln.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

What a toad.

This is what happens when you sell your soul for politics â€” Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 12, 2022

Bingo.

Is there footage? Because I want to see his reaction and response to the letter â€” Christopher Camarena (@ChrisKillaCam91) July 12, 2022

He probably just compared himself to Lincoln again.

Itâ€™s about political expedience and not principles. Everyone knows that, or at least should. Whatever gets you elected in other words. â€” David Schmidt ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@drpepperdavid) July 12, 2022

And sadly, thatâ€™s the truth.

***

