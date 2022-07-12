So Senator Dicky Durbin hasnâ€™t always supported abortion on demand.
Crazy.
Senator Mike Lee knew EXACTLY what he was doing with Durbinâ€™s letter from 1989.
Take a gander:
A snapshot from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Post-Roe America:
Sen. Mike Lee to Chairman Dick Durbin: "I ask unanimous consent to submit for the record, a copy of a letter that you wrote on August 4 1989."
Durbin: No objection.
The letter: pic.twitter.com/Jt9CxbRmv9
â€” Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022
Dicky wanted to end abortion on demand.
Dicky opposed federal funding paying for elective abortions.
Wow.
And now Planned Parenthood has awarded Durbin a 100% grade on their most recent scorecard, meaning he is pro-abortion all the way. Weâ€™d ask what changed but we know damn well what did â€¦ and so does he.
How much have they donated to Durbin?
Planned Parenthood awarded Durbin a 100% grade in their most recent scorecard, and Durbin has been open about his change in opinion.
See his comments from the 2006 Alito confirmation hearing where the senator quotes Lincoln: pic.twitter.com/uQc2YOKgxq
â€” Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022
Sure, Dick, youâ€™re just like Lincoln.
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
What a toad.
This is what happens when you sell your soul for politics
â€” Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 12, 2022
Bingo.
Is there footage? Because I want to see his reaction and response to the letter
â€” Christopher Camarena (@ChrisKillaCam91) July 12, 2022
He probably just compared himself to Lincoln again.
Itâ€™s about political expedience and not principles. Everyone knows that, or at least should. Whatever gets you elected in other words.
â€” David Schmidt ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@drpepperdavid) July 12, 2022
And sadly, thatâ€™s the truth.
***
Related:
â€˜DISBELIEFâ€™: Thread from a former Subway employee about a customerâ€™s sandwich that â€˜haunts their nightmaresâ€™ funniest thing youâ€™ll read today
Media reports Republicans arenâ€™t just POUNCING on Jill Bidenâ€™s grossly racist comments about Hispanics â€“ theyâ€™re RIPPING her
â€˜Proves Joe Biden was LYINGâ€™: Tucker Carlson TORCHES Biden and his familyâ€™s SHADY business dealings in merciless monologue (watch)
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.