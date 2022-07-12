So Senator Dicky Durbin hasnâ€™t always supported abortion on demand.

Crazy.

Senator Mike Lee knew EXACTLY what he was doing with Durbinâ€™s letter from 1989.

Take a gander:

Dicky wanted to end abortion on demand.

Dicky opposed federal funding paying for elective abortions.

Wow.

And now Planned Parenthood has awarded Durbin a 100% grade on their most recent scorecard, meaning he is pro-abortion all the way. Weâ€™d ask what changed but we know damn well what did â€¦ and so does he.

How much have they donated to Durbin?

Sure, Dick, youâ€™re just like Lincoln.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

What a toad.

Bingo.

He probably just compared himself to Lincoln again.

And sadly, thatâ€™s the truth.

***

Tags: abortionDick DurbinHydemike leePro-life