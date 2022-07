So Senator Dicky Durbin hasn’t always supported abortion on demand.

Crazy.

Senator Mike Lee knew EXACTLY what he was doing with Durbin’s letter from 1989.

Take a gander:

A snapshot from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Post-Roe America: Sen. Mike Lee to Chairman Dick Durbin: "I ask unanimous consent to submit for the record, a copy of a letter that you wrote on August 4 1989." Durbin: No objection. The letter: pic.twitter.com/Jt9CxbRmv9 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022

Dicky wanted to end abortion on demand.

Dicky opposed federal funding paying for elective abortions.

Wow.

And now Planned Parenthood has awarded Durbin a 100% grade on their most recent scorecard, meaning he is pro-abortion all the way. We’d ask what changed but we know damn well what did … and so does he.

How much have they donated to Durbin?

Planned Parenthood awarded Durbin a 100% grade in their most recent scorecard, and Durbin has been open about his change in opinion. See his comments from the 2006 Alito confirmation hearing where the senator quotes Lincoln: pic.twitter.com/uQc2YOKgxq — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 12, 2022

Sure, Dick, you’re just like Lincoln.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

What a toad.

This is what happens when you sell your soul for politics — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 12, 2022

Bingo.

Is there footage? Because I want to see his reaction and response to the letter — Christopher Camarena (@ChrisKillaCam91) July 12, 2022

He probably just compared himself to Lincoln again.

It’s about political expedience and not principles. Everyone knows that, or at least should. Whatever gets you elected in other words. — David Schmidt 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@drpepperdavid) July 12, 2022

And sadly, that’s the truth.

***

