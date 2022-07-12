Biden is everything the Left claimed Trump was, but far worse.

Sorry, not sorry.

And if the iCloud 4chan claims to have hacked is Hunter Bidenâ€™s and itâ€™s legit â€¦ there are no words for how awful and evil some of the things weâ€™re seeing on social media is â€“ pictures, voice mails, texts, videos.

Bad stuff.

Tucker Carlson went OFF:

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Monologue On Joe Biden And Hunter Biden's Shady Business Dealings With The Chinese Government And Hunter Biden's Laptop pic.twitter.com/r3YI1kezr1 â€” The Columbia Bugle ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@ColumbiaBugle) July 12, 2022

Remember when media and big tech protected Joe from the laptop story? Going so far as to lock the New York Post for writing about it?

Good times.

Keep going.

Tucker Carlson On The Biden Voicemail "Joe Biden has said on the record repeatedly that he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings with China. That proves that Joe Biden was lying." pic.twitter.com/ULEyTrNkje â€” The Columbia Bugle ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@ColumbiaBugle) July 12, 2022

Of course he knew.

They all do.

But they expect us to be stupid and believe stupid lies.

Big guy gets his 10%.

Tucker Carlson On How Hunter Biden's Entire Hard Drive Got Online And The Real Reason Why Big Tech Is Trying To Censor It pic.twitter.com/pFoNr1SYzi â€” The Columbia Bugle ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@ColumbiaBugle) July 12, 2022

Anything to save face.

Even if that face is an ugly one.

ðŸ‘€ "Joe Biden wired $100,000 to Hunter Biden during the same timeframe Hunter spent over $30k on Russian escorts who may very well be linked to an Eastern European human trafficking ring." pic.twitter.com/YzvL3eo0gJ â€” The Columbia Bugle ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@ColumbiaBugle) July 12, 2022

Ironically, more of a connection to illegal dealings in Russia than Trump ever had.

Getting rich selling our reserves to our enemies.

Democrats sure can pick â€™em.

Câ€™mon November.

Weâ€™ve never needed a â€˜Red Waveâ€™ more.

Itâ€™s really as if things are just getting worse and worse.

Sure, weâ€™re all distracted with DOCTOR Jill Bidenâ€™s racist comments about Hispanics and tacos (wow), but the corruption in this administration and family is far worse.

***

