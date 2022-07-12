Jill Biden told the Hispanic community they are as unique as tacos.

Oof.

Yeah, that’ll bring the Hispanic vote back to the Democrats.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA

Guys, we can’t make this stuff up … seriously. Just when we think the Bidens can’t embarrass themselves anymore they prove us wrong, every time. Maybe Hunter was right about Jill.

OH CALM DOWN, it’s a joke.

Sorta.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a bitting statement about the First Lady’s comments, we hope she sees this, listens, and learns from it:

Trending

Should not be reduced to a stereotype.

C’mon, this is politics 101.

This is CIVILITY 101.

Right?

We’re sure Sandy will find a way to make this about herself. Give her time.

Don’t give her any ideas.

***

Related:

Just gets WORSE: Abortionist responsible for pushing alleged pregnant 10-year-old girl story caught not reporting underage abortions

Guys … are you HIGH?! AP claims average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has PLUNGED and let the hilarious dragging BEGI

WOMPITY-womp-womp: Brutal New York Times’ poll shows Biden’s popularity tanking further with DEMOCRATS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jill BidenNational Association of Hispanic Journaliststacos