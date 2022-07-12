Jill Biden told the Hispanic community they are as unique as tacos.

Oof.

Yeah, that’ll bring the Hispanic vote back to the Democrats.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA

Guys, we can’t make this stuff up … seriously. Just when we think the Bidens can’t embarrass themselves anymore they prove us wrong, every time. Maybe Hunter was right about Jill.

OH CALM DOWN, it’s a joke.

Sorta.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a bitting statement about the First Lady’s comments, we hope she sees this, listens, and learns from it:

NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/KQIq5gwsht — NAHJ (@NAHJ) July 12, 2022

Should not be reduced to a stereotype.

C’mon, this is politics 101.

This is CIVILITY 101.

But…she’s a doctor.. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Evan TexanX™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 12, 2022

Right?

I'm surprised the Devine Ms @AOC hasn't screamed yet. Lmao! — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) July 12, 2022

We’re sure Sandy will find a way to make this about herself. Give her time.

We're also not Latinx. — Corrine 💚🤍💜 (@thecoraesthetic) July 12, 2022

Good to cut her off now before she clarifies her remarks as referring to “Latinx” tacos. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) July 12, 2022

Don’t give her any ideas.

***

