You know it’s bad for Sleepy Joe Biden when even the New York Times’ poll looks like this.

Note, if they say he’s at 33% he’s definitely more like 28% … almost as unpopular as Congress.

Hey, maybe this Hunter Biden thing will help his popularity?

No?

And yet they claim he’s not doing well because the country is pessimistic.

Yeah, that’s it.

NYT, you were SO CLOSE.

It is the Times.

And you know they wanted it to be way higher than even that.

Not even close.

Biden is a puppet.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Saw that too … we thought that was high as well.

Probably more true than any of us knows.

***

