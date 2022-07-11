You know it’s bad for Sleepy Joe Biden when even the New York Times’ poll looks like this.

Note, if they say he’s at 33% he’s definitely more like 28% … almost as unpopular as Congress.

Hey, maybe this Hunter Biden thing will help his popularity?

No?

Biden at 33 percent approval in a new New York Times poll. Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters want a Plan B in 2024. It’s impossible to see how the president reverses this slide if he isn’t willing to fire anyone in his inner circle (See: Klain, Ron). https://t.co/ZeNnCNtLrQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 11, 2022

And yet they claim he’s not doing well because the country is pessimistic.

Yeah, that’s it.

NYT, you were SO CLOSE.

That’s way too high. He doesn’t merit 13% approval. — lateblum (@lateblum) July 11, 2022

It is the Times.

And you know they wanted it to be way higher than even that.

His approval isn’t that high — Roux (@rouxdsla) July 11, 2022

Not even close.

Biden doesn't have the personality to reverse this decline. Every time he hits the stump his poll numbers drop. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 11, 2022

Biden is a puppet.

Ron Klain has entereed the room — Trevor Tshimka 🇷🇺 🇺🇦 (@TreTshimKa) July 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

29% in a different poll over the weekend. 🍿 — Wags (@40runner1) July 11, 2022

Saw that too … we thought that was high as well.

He can’t fire people because he’s not in charge. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) July 11, 2022

Probably more true than any of us knows.

***

Related:

STUNNING lack of self-awareness, LOL: Randi Weingarten whining about the politicization of schools BACKFIRES spectacularly

MORE than just censorship: Josh Denny comes out SWINGING against woke Lefties trying to destroy him in MERCILESS thread

‘Imagine the coverage if this was ME?!’ Donald Trump Jr. DROPS Biden AND the media with crazy leaked iCloud Hunter Biden video (watch)