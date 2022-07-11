Oh, AP. Tell us you desperately want to be the propaganda arm of the Biden administration without telling you want to be the propaganda arm of the Biden administration.

Woof, you guys.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon. https://t.co/a0WuMxetZi — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2022

From the AP:

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement. The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

How about two years ago?

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Plunged. REALLY?

Plunge: verb: jump or dive quickly and energetically.

Quickly?

They might have gotten away with ‘dropped’, but plunged? PUH-LEASE.

Awesome to see gas prices "plunged" to only two or three dollars higher per gallon than they were on election night! pic.twitter.com/XEUahFNfL7 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 10, 2022

Note, Twitter called this image showing gas prices ‘sensitive content’.

"plunged" You clowns

🤡 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 10, 2022

They are really trying to sell us on "plunged" or falling prices over the whole month. It's still nearly twice what it was 2 years ago. Rejoice and celebrate! 🙄https://t.co/ag0E93agOf — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) July 10, 2022

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

