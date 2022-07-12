Sandy would like you all to know that someone taking her picture during dinner (who she never even saw) is the same thing as a bunch of protesters harassing Kavanaugh at Morton’s so much he had to exit out the back.

SHE is the real victim you guys.

Always.

Poor dear.

Republicans love to ask “what would happen if the right-wing harassed someone in restaurant??” as if they haven’t been doing that since Day 1. These are their own tweets from 2019! So the answer of what happens when it’s a Dem is: nothing. 0 sympathy for hypocritical whiners. https://t.co/QZwdAr5tuz pic.twitter.com/p9ECQUUS71 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 12, 2022

You guys, feel sorry for AOC! Come on! She had her picture taken!

And that’s not fair for a public official or something.

Caleb Hull, who she couldn’t bother to tag in her whiny tweet, was more than happy to call her out.

No one harassed you, @AOC. Someone took a picture from outside the restaurant window of your chief of staff eating a hamburger after you advocated for reducing hamburger intake because cows fart. You didn't even know your picture was taken until after. Horrible comparison. https://t.co/0pcf7Ekc36 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 12, 2022

Horrible comparison.

Desperate comparison.

Nobody can be the victim when AOC is around … IT’S ALL ABOUT HER.

Caleb continued:

The person who took the picture of AOC went out of their way to not even interfere with what AOC was doing and I went out of my way not to post the picture until after they were gone from the restaurant so she would not be harassed. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 12, 2022

Totally the same as Kavanaugh being harassed by crazy Lefty pro-aborts.

Man, you’d think by now AOC would be a little better at this but nope.

She’s so dramatic — Stranger Ginge (@gingebinge_) July 12, 2022

Actresses always are.

Were they harassed or just had pictures taken? Big difference — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (people/need/Jesus) (@mamasherry21) July 12, 2022

That was taking a picture. Not sending a mob out to harass someone who had their address leaked which lead to an assassination attempt. You're the hypocrite, especially since you're doing this to incite violence — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 12, 2022

Good grief, this woman makes everything about herself. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) July 12, 2022

We’re still waiting for her to make the Jill Biden/taco thing about herself.

Thanks for proving our point, Mrs. Rocket Scientist. I hope that incident of *checks notes* cell phone photo wasn’t too intimidating and you were able to walk through the front door past the hostess. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) July 12, 2022

Hey now, the world needs bartenders too.

***

