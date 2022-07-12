Jill Biden is super sorry her racist words during her racist speech pandering to a group she and other Democrats only care about during elections and view as a convenient voting bloc conveyed anything other than admiration and love …

This is a strange way to say she loves tacos.

*cough cough*

And hey, Jill cares so much about offending people the apology is coming through her press secretary.

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

Woof.

So much woof.

Doesn't she mean the #LATINX community? — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) July 12, 2022

Her one Latinx friend told her it was OK, tho — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) July 12, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Why did she attend an event that used the “LatinX” racial slur? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 12, 2022

You mean Latinx? — AN (@MaxNordau) July 12, 2022

Her words, from her own mouth Perhaps the apology, then, would be appropriate coming from HER (@FLOTUS) and not some bland statement by a spokesperson? — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 12, 2022

Jill is a racist — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 12, 2022

Or at least her speech writer is.

You’d think she’d have read what she was going to ‘say’, right?

IT’X LATINX, BIGGOT! — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 12, 2022

en español por favor — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) July 12, 2022

I'm sorry Michael that they had you tweet this out today. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 12, 2022

*snickers*

honest question: what did she mean by blossoms in Miami? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 12, 2022

Why not Latinx??? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2022

“End of quote. Repeat the line” — 501(pee)(pee) (@lookphatt) July 12, 2022

It took you this long for that response? — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) July 12, 2022

Right? You’d think they’d have come up with something this lame much more quickly.

Well it is #TacoTuesday after all. I can get the excitement for tacos, though! — Me Just ME (@seahagsrus) July 12, 2022

Heh.

***

