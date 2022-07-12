Good news, guys! Republicans are no longer pouncing or even seizing, we’re RIPPING.

Of course our pals in the media have to make Jill Biden’s offensive, grossly racist comments about Republicans ‘ripping’ her for them.

So. Damn. Predictable.

Right rips Jill Biden for saying Hispanic community as unique as "breakfast tacos" https://t.co/Yv4agwPemc pic.twitter.com/LuGUdKFeUy

From The Hill:

First lady Jill Biden is receiving flak from the right for comments in which she said the Hispanic community was as “unique” as the “breakfast tacos” in San Antonio.

Biden was speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity” in San Antonio on Monday.

While referring to UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work, she commented on the diversity of the Hispanic community.

She said Yzaguirre “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

Republicans were quick to blast her comments, arguing they show why Democrats are going to lose Hispanic voters.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) tweeted a clip of the video and said, “No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!”