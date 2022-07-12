Believing only women can get pregnant is transphobic.

Alrighty then, cray-cray.

Wait, does that make us transphobic for thinking her response calling Hawley transphobic is ridiculous? It’s so hard to keep up with the silly rules around identity politics … not sure why we even bother trying to understand it.

INSANITY: A pro-abortion witness just called Senator @HawleyMO "transphobic" for suggesting that only women can get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/bnlAKIKbMY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2022

Good gravy, she’s a teacher.

“Teacher! Teacher! Josh said a no-no word!” — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 12, 2022

Great. The GOP definitely needs to use video of that exchange in their midterm campaigns. As if they don't have enough craziness at their disposal already🤷🏻‍♀️. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 12, 2022

CRAZYTOWN. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 12, 2022

What’s REALLY crazy is how proud of herself she is for babbling about cis this and cis that and trans this and trans that … when all that Hawley said is scientifically correct.

Women. Have. Babies.

Why complicate things?

The normalization of mental illness is going GREAT! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 12, 2022

Unbelievable, insanity has a hold on too many people. — Joy (@joysof4) July 12, 2022

What’s funny is she really thinks she got him. She was exposed. Not Hawley — LaLa (@lacoolio1) July 12, 2022

Totally.

You know this is how she argues on Twitter and you KNOW she’s on Twitter.

she’s high look at her eyes — The Washington Pest (@WASHlNGTONPEST) July 12, 2022

Yeah, she has AOC eyes.

Or Adam Schiff eyes.

Always check the eyes.

I'm a moderate

I'm socially liberal

I work in higher education I think the witness is insane

She is, sadly, not at all unique in higher ed.

Her attitude towards discussion is becoming the norm The social sciences, as a respectable academic endeavor, are on life support. — The Robber Baron (@Robber_Baron_) July 12, 2022

What Hawley should have asked pic.twitter.com/DUKFngOo8A — Ryan (@RyMG23) July 12, 2022

What the fresh hell is this? SMH — 🐝 Honest (@Laterrius) July 12, 2022

Don’t ask.

***

Related:

When you sell your SOUL for politics –> Sen. Mike Lee OWNS Sen. Dicky Durbin with his own pro-life words from 1989 (no, really)

‘DISBELIEF’: Thread from a former Subway employee about a customer’s sandwich that ‘haunts their nightmares’ funniest thing you’ll read today

Media reports Republicans aren’t just POUNCING on Jill Biden’s grossly racist comments about Hispanics – they’re RIPPING her