Believing only women can get pregnant is transphobic.
Alrighty then, cray-cray.
Wait, does that make us transphobic for thinking her response calling Hawley transphobic is ridiculous? It’s so hard to keep up with the silly rules around identity politics … not sure why we even bother trying to understand it.
INSANITY: A pro-abortion witness just called Senator @HawleyMO "transphobic" for suggesting that only women can get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/bnlAKIKbMY
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2022
Good gravy, she’s a teacher.
“Teacher! Teacher! Josh said a no-no word!”
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 12, 2022
Great. The GOP definitely needs to use video of that exchange in their midterm campaigns. As if they don't have enough craziness at their disposal already🤷🏻♀️.
— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 12, 2022
CRAZYTOWN.
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 12, 2022
What’s REALLY crazy is how proud of herself she is for babbling about cis this and cis that and trans this and trans that … when all that Hawley said is scientifically correct.
Women. Have. Babies.
Why complicate things?
The normalization of mental illness is going GREAT!
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 12, 2022
Unbelievable, insanity has a hold on too many people.
— Joy (@joysof4) July 12, 2022
What’s funny is she really thinks she got him. She was exposed. Not Hawley
— LaLa (@lacoolio1) July 12, 2022
Totally.
You know this is how she argues on Twitter and you KNOW she’s on Twitter.
she’s high look at her eyes
— The Washington Pest (@WASHlNGTONPEST) July 12, 2022
Yeah, she has AOC eyes.
Or Adam Schiff eyes.
Always check the eyes.
I'm a moderate
I'm socially liberal
I work in higher education
I think the witness is insane
She is, sadly, not at all unique in higher ed.
Her attitude towards discussion is becoming the norm
The social sciences, as a respectable academic endeavor, are on life support.
— The Robber Baron (@Robber_Baron_) July 12, 2022
What Hawley should have asked pic.twitter.com/DUKFngOo8A
— Ryan (@RyMG23) July 12, 2022
What the fresh hell is this? SMH
— 🐝 Honest (@Laterrius) July 12, 2022
Don’t ask.
***
