Matt Walsh noticed the same thing any sane person who has been watching these hearings on abortion would notice … these pro-abort witnesses are absolutely bats**t. From accusing Hawley of pushing violence against trans people for merely saying women get pregnant to claiming abortion was the greatest act of ‘self-love,’ it has been a disaster for our pro-abort pals. To be fair, no one expects them to be decent or sane considering they fanatically support abortion, almost as if it’s their religion, but WOOF.

These hearings on abortion are instructive. The liberal witnesses have refused to condemn infanticide, refused to define the word "woman," and claimed that men can get pregnant. We cannot share a country with these people. There can be no unity. They are lunatics and monsters. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2022

Cue Keith Olbermann with the ‘look at me look at me fight me fight me’ tweet.

There’s a reason MSNBC and ESPN decided this guy is too nutty for even their networks and think about it, MSNBC has Joy Reid.

Right?

Easy fix: get your useless ass out of the United States of America. We didn't miss the confederacy. We won't miss you and the other American Taliban, @MattWalshBlog https://t.co/yio9i8svlk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 13, 2022

What the Hell is Keith even talking about? American Taliban? And the Confederacy was his party.

Maybe this has all become some sort of performance art … Keith’s way to somehow remain relevant even though nobody really wants him.

Matt fired back just once:

I'd love to continue this conversation, Keith, but first I have to know if you're able to define the word "woman." Please advise. https://t.co/tyz1rSX5FS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2022

Crickets.

What does Matt expect? It’s not like Keith is a biologist or something.

I remember when he was human… — =Orange= (@LynwoodTalks) July 13, 2022

Must’ve been before our time.

Ahem.

One thing is for certain. If anyone is an expert on what it means to be a useless ass, it’s @KeithOlbermann. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) July 14, 2022

We? I think Keith means "I, along with my 3 friends". — James Trotter III, Attorney-at-Law ⬆️ (@mdcu12) July 13, 2022

Keith could have a mouse in his pocket.

Just sayin’.

He does not know — UltraMagaPhil (@PhilDavid951) July 13, 2022

Safe guess.

Take the bait, Keith — Daniel Fassnacht (@voteforfoz) July 13, 2022

So far he has not, although he did go on to try (fail) to pick a fight with Clay Travis but we’ll save that for another story.

***

