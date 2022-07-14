We know, it would be more newsworthy if Eric Swalwell WASN’T making a jacka*s of himself on Twitter.

But this is Twitchy and it’s literally our job to make fun of him when he says stupid stuff. Honestly, we should send this guy a plate of cookies and a thank you card for the endless fodder he sends our way.

Thanks, man, for being a complete lawn flamingo. You’re doing us a total solid.

A reporter just prefaced a question with “As a Gen X’er, can you tell me your thoughts on…” — I cut him off and told him I was born in 1980, therefore I’m a millennial. *Perhaps a pioneer of millennials. But a millennial. Come at me. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022

Technically, if you look at the ranges Eric does fall into GenX HOWEVER, every single GenX’r who corrected him (or came at him) was more than happy to let Millennials have him. Seriously.

And c’mon, ‘come at me.’

Boring elected troll is gonna troll …

Dana Loesch dropped him:

Funny that anyone ever thought him cool enough to be Gen X. https://t.co/xJ28DAKTVo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2022

Right?

This is an insult to GenX.

Whining about this is peak millennial — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 13, 2022

Heh.

1980 (my birth year) is in debatable territory between X & Millenial. Really curious why he'd be so quick to reject X and claim Mil. He also believed a Chineese national sought him out to build his career, with no ulterior motive and loved him for who he is so… yeah. — Chris Mastrocola (@CMastrocola) July 13, 2022

Ouch.

And yet, accurate.

Millennials start at 1982… you are just a moron with a platform. pic.twitter.com/X9bfU0syLL — Waaow LöDûv 🔫 🏹🎣 (@BonaFldeL0DuV) July 13, 2022

So technically GenX HOWEVER a certain level of stupid should make him an automatic millennial.

Hey man, we don’t make the rules … ok, we do.

Heh.

Yeah, you're definitely not one of us. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) July 14, 2022

A "pioneer?" That's what the CCP thinks of you, certainly. Banging one of their honeypot spies gave them a lot of information they shouldn't have. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 14, 2022

I'm super happy you're not Gen X. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) July 14, 2022

Maybe this will help. You are Gen X. pic.twitter.com/P4F1FX8uck — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 14, 2022

I was born in 1980 and I’m NOT a millennial! People born in 1980 are not millennials. We were the last great generation BEFORE millennials! — KneelToTheBull (@BullRespect) July 14, 2022

That being said, GenX is more than happy to let the Millenials have their ‘pioneer’.

***

