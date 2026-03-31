The TDS Crowd and Lib Media Do NOT Like Trump and Hegseth's Response to the Army Flyby of Kid Rock's Home

An aircrew during an Army training mission took a slight detour this week and did a little visit to Kid Rock's Nashville home this week. Some shade was also thrown in the direction of Gavin Newsom in the process:

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This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Not long after that, it was announced that the Army suspended the crew that was flying the helicopter:

🚨 JUST IN: The US Army has SUSPENDED the aircrew who flew Apache attack helicopters by Kid Rock’s Tennessee home, per NBC



That’s a shame.



Re-instate those patriots ASAP! pic.twitter.com/NGK3xdo9lc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

The Dem side of course was critical.

The View and others were all over it:

Without evidence, Whoopi Goldberg seemingly suggests Kid Rock somehow ordered the Apache to buzz his house:

"Now, an Army official said, 'appropriate action will be taken if the review shows violations of safety standards or other regulations.' And there's the question of how… pic.twitter.com/tBr4desdPC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 31, 2026

Why are taxpayer-funded U.S. Army helicopters conducting flybys of Kid Rock’s home in Nashville? pic.twitter.com/B0EAhK38US — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 29, 2026

It didn't take long to see how any criticism from the Left about this was going to age.

Here's what President Trump had to say:

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s response to the Kid Rock Army helicopter incident was PERFECT



“I didn't see it, but I'm sure they had a good time!



They probably shouldn't have been doing it, but they like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock!



Maybe they were trying to defend him!” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/xdXwhLdkCw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth further angered Democrats by saying the punishment would be lifted:

Nice!

MSM in shambles lmfao — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) April 1, 2026

Great job, War Sec! — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) March 31, 2026

Fantastic @secwar! The Army helo guys are free. https://t.co/FEdRH0zAAr — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 31, 2026

CNN's Jake Tapper had this question for Hegseth:

secretary @PeteHegseth - would you make the same decision had these pilots done the same thing to celebrate @springsteen? Or is this contingent upon folks sharing your political views? https://t.co/7xwjKS0QD4 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) March 31, 2026

The more relevant question might be "would any military pilots have even wanted to do that for Springsteen?"

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have fits about it.

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