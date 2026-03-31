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The TDS Crowd and Lib Media Do NOT Like Trump and Hegseth's Response to the Army Flyby of Kid Rock's Home

Doug P. | 8:16 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

An aircrew during an Army training mission took a slight detour this week and did a little visit to Kid Rock's Nashville home this week. Some shade was also thrown in the direction of Gavin Newsom in the process:

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Not long after that, it was announced that the Army suspended the crew that was flying the helicopter: 

The Dem side of course was critical. 

The View and others were all over it: 

It didn't take long to see how any criticism from the Left about this was going to age.

Here's what President Trump had to say:

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth further angered Democrats by saying the punishment would be lifted: 

Nice!

CNN's Jake Tapper had this question for Hegseth:

The more relevant question might be "would any military pilots have even wanted to do that for Springsteen?"

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have fits about it. 

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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