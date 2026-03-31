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David French Says Trump Is the Worst Free-Speech President of His Lifetime

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 31, 2026
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We're normally on board with FIRE, the free speech organization, but executive vice president Nico Perrino seems to have slept through the Biden administration, as did David French, who's free to write whatever he wants in his weekly New York Times column without fear of consequence. Perrino lists several sins the Trump administration has committed against free speech, including targeting visa holders and lawful permanent residents (like Mayor Zohran Mamdani's new bestie, Hamas sympathizer Mahmoud Khalil) for deportation based on their speech, revoking federal funding from Harvard and conditioning future funding on adopting speech codes (meaning no more antisemitic chants) and restricting academic freedom, and repeatedly threatening the licenses of TV networks who hosted late-night comedians and broadcast news reports he didn't like. (Stephen Colbert's show was canceled; Jimmy Kimmel was given a whopping four-day time-out … the FCC had nothing to do with either.)

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Add them all up, though, and French concludes that President Donald Trump is the worst free speech president of his lifetime.

A lot of people did.

Chaired by a woman who called the Hunter Biden laptop story a "fairy tale."

The Biden administration was very cozy with the heads of Facebook and Twitter.

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Remember when the Obama administration was spying on James Rosen and tapped his parents' phone?

We think Missouri v. Biden says it all. The Disinformation Governance Board was just the cherry on top.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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