Celebs Sign Open Letter Demanding ICE Detention Facility Holding Children Be Shut Down

Hey everyone, celebrities! They've found a new crusade: shutting down an ICE detention facility. Mark Ruffalo (surprise!), Madonna, Pedro Pascal, and other stars have signed an open letter. They believe children should be in school, not in ICE detention. Isn't Pascal the guy who "literally tried to save" his co-star, Gina Carano, by advising her to "just put #transrights in your feed" so they'll leave you alone?

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Pedro Pascal, Madonna, Mark Ruffalo and More Demand ICE Facility for Children Shut Down, Sign Open Letter: 'Children Belong in Schools. Not Detention Centers' https://t.co/iMTgOeKOqg — Variety (@Variety) March 30, 2026

Zack Sharf reports for Variety:

Pedro Pascal, Madonna, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, Elliot Page and Jane Fonda are among the dozens of Hollywood names who have signed an open letter calling on the federal government to shut down the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, where ICE has been detaining children and their parents. The open letter begins with the declaration: “No child should be locked in an immigration detention center.” … … “We urge the federal government and CoreCivic to close the Dilley facility immediately, return children and families to the homes and communities they were taken from and to end child imprisonment now. Our commitment does not end with closure. We demand transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms to prevent these abuses from happening anywhere in the United States.”

Hang on … return children and families to the homes and the communities they were taken from? So they're hiding behind "child imprisonment," but their stated goal is to have the entire facility closed immediately.

What about Chet Hanks? Did he sign this important letter? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 30, 2026

Children belong in their native country along with their parents. ICE is helping them out. — CN (@comp_napper) March 30, 2026

Their parents can just agree to be deported and they can take them home. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) March 30, 2026

Where were they during the Obama years? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) March 30, 2026

Searching internet to see what they said when Obama built the cages for kids….. — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) March 30, 2026

It’s an easy thing for these wealthy idiots to say.



The presence of illegal alien children in our schools hurts the education of American children, but THEIR children and grandchildren wouldn’t be affected.



Illegal alien kids don’t go to private schools. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 30, 2026

I remember how upset they all were when the Biden Administration “lost” 400,000 children. But keeping them in centers while determining proper disposition to safe environments can be upsetting too I guess — Charlie Brown (@83Dawg83) March 30, 2026

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Hey now … even Tom Homan says they lost only 300,000 children.

They belong in schools back in their country — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) March 31, 2026

Nothing is stopping them from flying home and going to school 👍🏼 — Dr. Bombay (@doctor_bombay) March 30, 2026

Variety mentions that these celebrities join no less than Ms. Rachel in demanding that the facility close.

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