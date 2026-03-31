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Celebs Sign Open Letter Demanding ICE Detention Facility Holding Children Be Shut Down

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 31, 2026
Twitter

Hey everyone, celebrities! They've found a new crusade: shutting down an ICE detention facility. Mark Ruffalo (surprise!), Madonna, Pedro Pascal, and other stars have signed an open letter. They believe children should be in school, not in ICE detention. Isn't Pascal the guy who "literally tried to save" his co-star, Gina Carano, by advising her to "just put #transrights in your feed" so they'll leave you alone?

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Zack Sharf reports for Variety:

Pedro Pascal, Madonna, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, Elliot Page and Jane Fonda are among the dozens of Hollywood names who have signed an open letter calling on the federal government to shut down the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, where ICE has been detaining children and their parents. The open letter begins with the declaration: “No child should be locked in an immigration detention center.”

… “We urge the federal government and CoreCivic to close the Dilley facility immediately, return children and families to the homes and communities they were taken from and to end child imprisonment now. Our commitment does not end with closure. We demand transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms to prevent these abuses from happening anywhere in the United States.”

Hang on … return children and families to the homes and the communities they were taken from? So they're hiding behind "child imprisonment," but their stated goal is to have the entire facility closed immediately. 

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Hey now … even Tom Homan says they lost only 300,000 children.

Variety mentions that these celebrities join no less than Ms. Rachel in demanding that the facility close.

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